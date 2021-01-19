AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Tuesday, Jan. 19.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 19 3:30 PM Portland Housing Bureau hold community empowerment fair (virtual) – National Association of Minority Contractors, Energy Trust of Oregon, and Portland Housing Bureau hold a community empowerment online fair

Weblinks: http://namcnational.org/, https://twitter.com/NAMCNational

Contacts: Nate McCoy, NAMC Orgeon, nate@namc-oregon.org, 1 503 288 1393 ; Portland Housing Bureau , phbinfo@portlandoregon.gov;

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CWMQELLDT1OKbpSFqf1jvQ

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 20 3:30 PM Portland Police Bureau media briefing on regional public safety perspective for media

Weblinks: http://www.portlandonline.com

Contacts: Kristina Jones , Portland Police Bureau, Kristina.Jones@portlandoregon.gov

We ask for media to join the zoom link at 3:15 and the event will begin at 3:30 and end no later than 4:00 p.m

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 20 4:00 PM ‘Inaugurate Justice and Defend Black Lives’ rally, march, and car caravan

Location: Irving Park, 707 NE Fremont St, Portland, OR

Weblinks: https://www.defenddemocracycoalition.com/about

Contacts: Destiny Houston, Defend Democracy Coalition Portland, 1 503 995 0193