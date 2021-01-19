Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. — Plans for a major West Coast liquified natural gas pipeline and export terminal hit a snag Tuesday with federal regulators after a years-long legal battle that has united tribes, environmentalists and a coalition of residents on Oregon’s rural southern coast against the proposal. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 380 words.

SAN FRANCISCO — The number of western monarch butterflies wintering along the California coast has plummeted precipitously to a record low, putting the orange-and-black insects closer to extinction, researchers announced Tuesday. By Olga R. Rodriguez. SENT: 550 words. With AP photos.

SEATTLE — A Seattle police officer who threw a tear gas canister that hit a reporter, and other officers who threw blast balls that hit individuals during last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests violated policies, according to new reports from an independent agency tasked with investigating police misconduct. By Martha Bellisle. SENT: 710 words. With AP photos.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — State officials on Tuesday denied a key permit for a large proposed methanol plant on the Columbia River in southwestern Washington. UPCOMING: 420 words.

PORTLAND, Ore. — In the midst of one of his best seasons, Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has suffered a hairline fracture in his left foot. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 480 words. With AP photos.

MT BACHELOR BOY INJURED: Boy, 8, critically injured in Mt. Bachelor ski accident.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON: Federal money to help Oregon’s virus vaccination program.

CAR THIEF RETURNED CHILD: Police: Thief berated mom for leaving kid in car he stole.

