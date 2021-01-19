Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blackfoot 73, Rigby 69
Kamiah 72, Clearwater Valley 31
Lake City 73, Lewiston 44
Lapwai 94, Prairie 60
Post Falls 57, Lakeland 43
Salmon River 46, Tri-Valley 35
Sandpoint 52, Priest River 50
Skyline 45, Hillcrest 39
St. Regis, Mont. 61, Mullan 22
Watersprings 69, N. Gem 65
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bonners Ferry 59, Priest River 9
Coeur d’Alene 69, Moscow 18
Lake City 52, Lewiston 17
Post Falls 54, Lakeland 35
Timberline 73, Centennial 35
Tri-Valley 64, Salmon River 35
