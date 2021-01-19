Skip to Content
Published 8:51 pm

Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blackfoot 73, Rigby 69

Kamiah 72, Clearwater Valley 31

Lake City 73, Lewiston 44

Lapwai 94, Prairie 60

Post Falls 57, Lakeland 43

Salmon River 46, Tri-Valley 35

Sandpoint 52, Priest River 50

Skyline 45, Hillcrest 39

St. Regis, Mont. 61, Mullan 22

Watersprings 69, N. Gem 65

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bonners Ferry 59, Priest River 9

Coeur d’Alene 69, Moscow 18

Lake City 52, Lewiston 17

Post Falls 54, Lakeland 35

Timberline 73, Centennial 35

Tri-Valley 64, Salmon River 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

