Washington Daybook

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 19 12:00 PM Washington House Transportation Committee members propose legislative package – Washington House Transportation Committee Chair state Rep. Jake Frey and fellow committee members hold a virtual press conference on a proposed transportation package

Weblinks: http://leg.wa.gov/

Contacts: Dan Frizzell, Washington State Legislature Broadcast Coordinator, dan.frizzell@leg.wa.gov, 1 360 786 7208; Office of Washington state Rep. Jake Frey, jake.fey@leg.wa.gov;

Join Zoom Meeting https://leg-wa-gov.zoom.us/j/95297253101?pwd=TmRMWTl5dE1JQkVEY20vTktSQk5IUT09 * Meeting ID: 952 9725 3101 * Passcode: 844624

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 19 1:00 PM King County Council meeting on coronavirus vaccination acceleration – King County Council virtual meeting, to legislation to accelerate the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination programme, aiming to ensure ‘most King County residents vaccinated by June, with priority for older people and others at higher risk of death’

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: Daniel DeMay, King County Council, daniel.demay@kingcounty.gov, 1 206 263 3767

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 19 5:30 PM CWU Barge Hall lit to commemorate coronavirus deaths – Central Washington University Barge Hall illuminated for nationwide coronavirus (COVID-19) memorial event, in cooperation with City of Ellensburg, Kittitas County Public Health Department, and KVH Hospital

Location: Barge Hall, 400 E University Way, Ellensburg, WA

Weblinks: http://www.cwu.edu/

Contacts: Dawn Alford, Central Washington University, dawn.alford@cwu.edu, 1 509 963 1484

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 19 5:30 PM Presidential Inaugural Committee hosts COVID-19 Memorial to Lives Lost – Presidential Inaugural Committee hosts nationwide COVID-19 Memorial to Lives Lost, with a ceremony featuring a lighting around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, DC, with 400 lights – the first-ever lighting around the pool to memorialize U.S. lives lost – plus with cities and towns across the country invited to illuminate buildings and ring church bells to coincide with the ceremony as ‘a national moment of unity and remembrance’. President-elect Joe Biden, incoming First Lady Dr Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and incoming Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, plus Archbishop of Washington Cardinal Wilton Gregory and gospel singer Yolanda Adams, participate in the ceremony, while other locations participating include New York, Seattle, Wilmington, DE, Oakland, CA, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, Dearborn, MI, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Scanton, PA, Charleston, SC, and Houston * Inauguration of Biden as president and Harris as vice president is tomorrow

Location: Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://bideninaugural.org/, https://twitter.com/BidenInaugural

Contacts: PIC press, press@bideninaugural.org

Pooled press for ceremony

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 19 – Wednesday, Jan. 20 Washington State Transportation Commission meeting

Weblinks: http://www.wstc.wa.gov

Contacts: Reema Griffith, WSTC Exec Dir, 1 360 705 7070

https://wstc.wa.gov/agendas/2021/01/08/meeting-agenda-january-19-20-2021/

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 19 – Thursday, Jan. 21 Marcus & Millichap / IPA Multifamily Forum: Pacific Northwest, held online

Weblinks: http://greenpearl.com/events/, https://twitter.com/greenpearl

Contacts: GreenPearl Events, events@greenpearl.com, 1 646 862 6136

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 20 10:00 AM Washington State Patrol media briefing on potential unrest on the Capitol Campus – Washington State Patrol hold media briefing to discuss potential unrest on the Washington State Capitol Campus on President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration day

Location: Washington State Patrol, 210 11th Ave SE, Olympia, WA

Weblinks: http://www.wsp.wa.gov/, https://twitter.com/wastatepatrol

Contacts: Chris Loftis, Washington State Patrol, chris.loftis@wsp.wa.gov, 1 360 596 4013, 1 360 485 3983

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Jan. 21 7:00 PM Washington State Parks special meeting (virtual) – Washington State Parks holds special virtual meeting to discuss and select candidates to interview for the state park director position

Weblinks: https://parks.state.wa.us/, https://twitter.com/WAStatePks

Contacts: Anna Gill, Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, anna.gill@parks.wa.gov

Telephone: Seattle toll: 206-207-1700 * U.S. toll: 415-655-0001 * Meeting access code: 177 711 7925

——————–

Thursday, Jan. 21 1st anniversary of the confirmation of the first COVID-19 case in the U.S. – 1st anniversary of the CDC confirming the first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the U.S., a 35-year-old man in Washington state who had recently returned from visiting family in Wuhan, China, and had subsequently suffered four days of cough and fever * The first death from the virus in the U.S. was reported at the end of February, also in Washington state (although the first known American to die from the virus was three weeks earlier, in Wuhan)

Weblinks: http://www.cdc.gov, https://twitter.com/CDCgov

Contacts: CDC press, media@cdc.gov, 1 404 639 3286

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, Jan. 21 2:00 PM Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.costco.com

Contacts: Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp investor relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8203