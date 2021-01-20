EWU, N. Colorado meet in conference play

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Eastern Washington (3-5, 2-1) vs. Northern Colorado (7-6, 4-4)

Bank of Colorado Arena, Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington pays visit to Northern Colorado in a Big Sky matchup. Each team last played this past Saturday. Northern Colorado won on the road against Idaho 75-61, while Eastern Washington came up short in a 99-94 game at home to Southern Utah.

SUPER SENIORS: Eastern Washington has benefited heavily from its seniors. Tanner Groves, Kim Aiken Jr., Jacob Davison and Tyler Robertson have collectively accounted for 72 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 81 percent of all Eagles points over the team’s last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Bears have scored 66.6 points per game and allowed 65.4 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both substantial improvements over the 65.5 points scored and 73 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.GIFTED GROVES: T. Groves has connected on 36.8 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 6 over his last three games. He’s also converted 81 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 69: Eastern Washington is 0-5 when it allows at least 69 points and 3-0 when it holds opponents to less than 69.

COLD SPELL: Northern Colorado has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 65.7 points while giving up 75.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Eastern Washington offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.4 percent of its possessions, which is the 21st-lowest rate in the nation. The Northern Colorado defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.6 percent of all possessions (ranked 308th among Division I teams).

