Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says he will increase the number of Idaho National Guard soldiers helping with the state’s coronavirus response from 250 to 400 to increase vaccine distribution. The Republican governor also announced Tuesday new grants for healthcare providers to more quickly administer the vaccine across the state. Little says enrolled vaccine providers can use the grants to increase staffing, purchase needed equipment and supplies, and improve vaccine access for hard-to-reach and vulnerable populations. He says grant amounts will be based on the number of doses provided.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Senate committee has approved legislation seeking to end Republican Gov. Brad Little’s coronavirus emergency declaration and restrictions despite being told Idaho could lose millions of dollars in federal aid. The Senate State Affairs Committee voted 7-2 Tuesday to send the concurrent resolution to the full Senate despite testimony from the Idaho Office of Emergency Management director that at least $20 million would be put in jeopardy. Emergency declarations are needed to trigger and keep federal money coming. The concurrent resolution contains a clause saying federal money will not stop if the emergency declaration ends. Republican Sen. Steve Vick didn’t explain how that would work.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lawmakers in the Idaho Senate have been told to monitor their health after a Senate staffer tested positive for COVID-19, but the Senate will continue operating. Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder said Tuesday that the staffer was infected by a family member outside the Statehouse and went to work Friday with no symptoms. She tested positive Saturday. Winder says when he saw her, she was typically wearing a mask. He says that the Senate would not be able to function without staffers if an outbreak occurred among them. Winder says senators who get sick can name substitutes. He says most senators wear masks when around staffers.

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana House is considering two bills that focus on transgender young people. One would prohibit doctors from providing transgender youth certain gender-related medical treatment. Another would bar trans students from participating on school sports teams of the gender with which they identify. LGBTQ activists said during a hearing on Monday that the bills would harm the wellbeing of transgender youth. Proponents said the bills would defend trans children from life-altering medical procedures they cannot fully consent to and protect the integrity of women’s sports. Idaho last year became the first U.S. state to restrict transgender student sports participation. The law is on hold amid a legal challenge.