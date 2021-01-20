Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Normally quiet streets around state capitols have looked more like battlegrounds recently amid protests. It has put those who live and work there on edge and instilled a sense of foreboding More than most people, these Americans will have front-row seats on whether the change of leadership Wednesday in the White House will lead to a lessening of tension that has been afflicting the nation. They’ll be watching what the next chapter brings from storefronts and the porches and stoops of their own homes. Some expect Joe Biden to bring a unifying tone, but say that alone won’t be enough to bring unity. How the people react will be key.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Education has issued updated guidance for the return of in-person learning, which includes a requirement that schools provide on-site COVID-19 testing. The guidance released Tuesday is the most recent push for students to return to school. Earlier this month, Gov. Kate Brown set a Feb. 15 goal for returning more students to the classroom, with a focus on elementary students. Before winter break, less than 10% of Oregon’s estimated 580,000 students were receiving some form of in-person instruction, according to data from the Oregon Department of Education. At the start of the year, Brown gave local school districts the power to decide when to return students to in-person learning.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Plans for a major West Coast liquified natural gas pipeline and export terminal have hit a snag after a lengthy legal battle. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Tuesday ruled that energy company Pembina could not move forward with the proposal without a key clean water permit from the state of Oregon. The ruling was hailed as a major victory by opponents of the project, which would be the first such LNG overseas export terminal in the lower 48 states. The pipeline would begin in Malin, in southwest Oregon, and end in Coos Bay on the southern Oregon coast.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is expecting to receive federal stimulus money this week to help pay for its COVID-19 vaccination program. Congress approved $3 billion for states to use for vaccine activities under the supplemental pandemic stimulus bill that went into law in late December. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the state’s share of those funds is $38.1 million, although only a portion of that is expected to be distributed this week. The money can be used to promote and track as well as to distribute and administer the vaccines. The latter is where Oregon’s vaccination program has bogged down. The state has struggled to vaccinate large numbers of people, although by late last week it was able to hit the 12,000 doses-per-day vaccination target put forth by Gov. Kate Brown.