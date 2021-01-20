Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Reports from an independent agency say a Seattle police officer who threw a tear gas canister that hit a reporter, and other officers who threw blast balls that hit individuals during last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests violated policies. The Office of Police Accountability received more than 19,000 complaints about police misconduct during protests. The agency has released five batches of investigative reports since September, with the latest 22 cases posted Friday. Seattle police spokesman Det. Patrick Michaud said Tuesday. that to date no officers have been disciplined for any of the sustained findings.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Officials in Washington state denied a key permit for a large proposed methanol plant. The Department of Ecology on Tuesday said officials rejected it because of a significant increase in greenhouse gas emissions and inconsistencies with the Shoreline Management Act. The $2 billion Northwest Innovation Works plant would have taken natural gas from Canada and converted it into methanol. It then would be shipped to China to make compounds used in everything from fabrics to medical equipment. A lawyer says that while the company is disappointed and evaluating options for an appeal, it feels confident that “science and reason will prevail.”

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Democratic leaders in the Washington state House have unveiled a 16-year, $25.8 billion transportation package that includes an 18-cent increase in the gas tax and a new fee on carbon emissions. The Everett Herald reports that supporters say the new revenue is needed to cover the cost of projects like the replacement of the Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River and removal of state-owned culverts that are blocking fish passage. Under the proposal, $17.6 billion would come largely from the gas tax increase. It would be imposed over the next two years and indexed for inflation going forward.

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle-based seafood company has reported that Alaska seafood plant workers have tested positive for COVID-19, including one who was taken to a hospital. The Seattle Times reports that Trident Seafoods reported the four employees were roommates and have returned to work after undergoing a 14-day quarantine and testing negative. The Trident Seafoods’ plant is a processing center for Bering Sea harvests of pollock, crab and cod in Akutan, about 750 miles southwest of Anchorage. The plant is the company’s largest Alaska location. Chief Executive Director Joe Bundrant said in a statement on Monday that it is assessing potential operational impacts of COVID-19 spreading at the facility.