Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — One of the nation’s longest home winning streaks will be on the line when No. 21 Oregon hosts rival Oregon State. The Ducks have won 28 straight games at Matthew Knight Arena, the fourth-longest home streak in Division I. Arizona and Arizona State also resume their rivalry with two games in four days. On the women’s side, No. 5 Stanford faces No. 6 UCLA in the week’s marquee game. The Cardinal were knocked out of the top spot in the AP Top 25 after an upset loss to Colorado last week.

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jarod Lucas and Ethan Thompson scored 13 points apiece and Oregon State beat Southern California 58-56, snapping the Trojans six-game winning streak. Both teams struggled offensively down the stretch as Oregon State did not make a field goal in the final 3:13 and USC did not score in the last 2:19. Rodrigue Andela made a pair of foul shots for the Beavers to cap the scoring with 1:49 left. Evan Mobley scored 12 points for USC.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has a hairline fracture in his left foot. The team says McCollum will wear a walking boot and be reevaluated in four weeks. He was injured Saturday during a game against the Atlanta Hawks. McCollum is averaging a career-best 26.7 points, as well as five assists, per game. McCollum’s injury is the latest to befall the Blazers. Center Jusuf Nurkic recently fractured his wrist and is out indefinitely.

SEATTLE (AP) — The usual dizzying offseason whirl of trades and signings have been replaced with a more pedestrian approach by the Seattle Mariners this year. General manager Jerry Dipoto says that’s by design and an indication of where he believes the Mariners are with their roster entering the next stage of their rebuilding plan. That’s not to say Dipoto won’t be busy over the next month before the Mariners report for spring training in Arizona. Primarily, Dipoto would like to see another arm or two added to the bullpen, another possible starting pitcher brought into the mix and a left-handed bat for the lineup.