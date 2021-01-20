Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

More Idaho National Guard troops to help with virus fight

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says he will increase the number of Idaho National Guard soldiers helping with the state’s coronavirus response from 250 to 400 to increase vaccine distribution. The Republican governor also announced Tuesday new grants for healthcare providers to more quickly administer the vaccine across the state. Little says enrolled vaccine providers can use the grants to increase staffing, purchase needed equipment and supplies, and improve vaccine access for hard-to-reach and vulnerable populations. He says grant amounts will be based on the number of doses provided.

IDAHO POWER STRUGGLE

Senate proposal would end COVID-19 emergency decree, rules

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Senate committee has approved legislation seeking to end Republican Gov. Brad Little’s coronavirus emergency declaration and restrictions despite being told Idaho could lose millions of dollars in federal aid. The Senate State Affairs Committee voted 7-2 Tuesday to send the concurrent resolution to the full Senate despite testimony from the Idaho Office of Emergency Management director that at least $20 million would be put in jeopardy. Emergency declarations are needed to trigger and keep federal money coming. The concurrent resolution contains a clause saying federal money will not stop if the emergency declaration ends. Republican Sen. Steve Vick didn’t explain how that would work.

COVID-19-IDAHO SENATE

Idaho senators warned of possible COVID-19 exposure

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lawmakers in the Idaho Senate have been told to monitor their health after a Senate staffer tested positive for COVID-19, but the Senate will continue operating. Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder said Tuesday that the staffer was infected by a family member outside the Statehouse and went to work Friday with no symptoms. She tested positive Saturday. Winder says when he saw her, she was typically wearing a mask. He says that the Senate would not be able to function without staffers if an outbreak occurred among them. Winder says senators who get sick can name substitutes. He says most senators wear masks when around staffers.

TRANSGENDER YOUTH

Transgender youth targeted by two proposed Montana bills

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana House is considering two bills that focus on transgender young people. One would prohibit doctors from providing transgender youth certain gender-related medical treatment. Another would bar trans students from participating on school sports teams of the gender with which they identify. LGBTQ activists said during a hearing on Monday that the bills would harm the wellbeing of transgender youth. Proponents said the bills would defend trans children from life-altering medical procedures they cannot fully consent to and protect the integrity of women’s sports. Idaho last year became the first U.S. state to restrict transgender student sports participation. The law is on hold amid a legal challenge.

NO MASK-ASSAULT

Irate customer throws bottle at worker over mask mandate

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A grocery store customer became “irate” when workers asked him to wear a mask. The man then attacked an employee with a glass bottle and ran. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says they will recommend robbery and assault charges. Spokane Valley deputies received a report of a disorderly customer at the Grocery Outlet. Workers said the man refused to wear a mask so at the checkout, the worker would not sell him the goods. He became irate and left with the items. When an employee confronted him, the suspect threw a coffee bottle at the employee that struck him in the head before shattering on the ground.

CANADA GEESE-DUMPED

6 Canada geese were shot and dumped along Snake River

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Canada geese were shot and left to waste for the second time this winter along the Snake River in Minidoka County. Idaho Fish and Game says officers found six Canada geese dumped and left to waste on January 16. These birds were dumped in the same spot that nine other geese were found in late December. Both times officers found the birds completely intact with no meat taken off. Senior Conservation Officer Aaron Andruska says the fact that someone has dumped Canada geese twice in the same location is appalling. Andruska sais it’s a blatant case of wasting game.