Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

US Capitol buildings offer front-row seats to troubled time

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Normally quiet streets around state capitols have looked more like battlegrounds recently amid protests. It has put those who live and work there on edge and instilled a sense of foreboding More than most people, these Americans will have front-row seats on whether the change of leadership Wednesday in the White House will lead to a lessening of tension that has been afflicting the nation. They’ll be watching what the next chapter brings from storefronts and the porches and stoops of their own homes. Some expect Joe Biden to bring a unifying tone, but say that alone won’t be enough to bring unity. How the people react will be key.

Oregon updates guidance for return to in-person learning

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Education has issued updated guidance for the return of in-person learning, which includes a requirement that schools provide on-site COVID-19 testing. The guidance released Tuesday is the most recent push for students to return to school. Earlier this month, Gov. Kate Brown set a Feb. 15 goal for returning more students to the classroom, with a focus on elementary students. Before winter break, less than 10% of Oregon’s estimated 580,000 students were receiving some form of in-person instruction, according to data from the Oregon Department of Education. At the start of the year, Brown gave local school districts the power to decide when to return students to in-person learning.

Natural gas terminal plans in Oregon hit snag over permit

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Plans for a major West Coast liquified natural gas pipeline and export terminal have hit a snag after a lengthy legal battle. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Tuesday ruled that energy company Pembina could not move forward with the proposal without a key clean water permit from the state of Oregon. The ruling was hailed as a major victory by opponents of the project, which would be the first such LNG overseas export terminal in the lower 48 states. The pipeline would begin in Malin, in southwest Oregon, and end in Coos Bay on the southern Oregon coast.

Federal money to help Oregon’s virus vaccination program

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is expecting to receive federal stimulus money this week to help pay for its COVID-19 vaccination program. Congress approved $3 billion for states to use for vaccine activities under the supplemental pandemic stimulus bill that went into law in late December. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the state’s share of those funds is $38.1 million, although only a portion of that is expected to be distributed this week. The money can be used to promote and track as well as to distribute and administer the vaccines. The latter is where Oregon’s vaccination program has bogged down. The state has struggled to vaccinate large numbers of people, although by late last week it was able to hit the 12,000 doses-per-day vaccination target put forth by Gov. Kate Brown.

Boy, 8, critically injured in Mt. Bachelor ski accident

BEND, Ore. (AP) — An 8-year-old boy was critically injured in a skiing accident at Mt. Bachelor over the weekend. The Bulletin reports that the boy was transported off the mountain by helicopter on Saturday afternoon and then flown to St. Charles Bend Medical Center. An onsite doctor provided immediate care at the resort. Skiers and snowboarders reported unusually icy conditions at the ski area on Saturday. Mt. Bachelor was closed on Sunday. Four people have died on Mt. Bachelor since 2018, including two in one day that year.

Police: Thief berated mom for leaving kid in car he stole

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Oregon police say a car thief who found a toddler in the backseat of a stolen vehicle returned and chastised the mother for leaving the child unattended before driving away again. Beaverton police say the woman left the 4-year-old in the unlocked running car Saturday and went into a grocery store about 15 feet away. Minutes later, her car was stolen. Police say the thief returned and berated the woman for leaving her child unattended. The man returned the child and drove away in the stolen vehicle. Police say the woman did nothing illegal. The vehicle was later found but police say they’re still searching for the suspect.

Washington state nixes methanol plant meant to supply China

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Officials in Washington state denied a key permit for a large proposed methanol plant. The Department of Ecology on Tuesday said officials rejected it because of a significant increase in greenhouse gas emissions and inconsistencies with the Shoreline Management Act. The $2 billion Northwest Innovation Works plant would have taken natural gas from Canada and converted it into methanol. It then would be shipped to China to make compounds used in everything from fabrics to medical equipment. A lawyer says that while the company is disappointed and evaluating options for an appeal, it feels confident that “science and reason will prevail.”

12 arrested after blocking Interstate 5 lanes in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Twelve people were arrested and two vehicles were impounded after protesters blocked Interstate 5 in Seattle, the Washington State Patrol reports. Troopers responded to the scene, in the northbound I-5 collector-distributor lanes near James Street, at about 12:30 p.m. Monday after receiving reports of traffic being blocked by a protest. Trooper Rick Johnson says the protesters stopped traffic and quickly caused a long backup past the Interstate 90 interchange. Troopers cleared the scene and took 12 people into custody. All will be booked into the King County Jail. During the protest, the group painted the letters “BLM” on the pavement. All lanes have since reopened.