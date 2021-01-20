Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SEATTLE POLICE

Reports: Seattle police violated policies at summer protests

SEATTLE (AP) — Reports from an independent agency say a Seattle police officer who threw a tear gas canister that hit a reporter, and other officers who threw blast balls that hit individuals during last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests violated policies. The Office of Police Accountability received more than 19,000 complaints about police misconduct during protests. The agency has released five batches of investigative reports since September, with the latest 22 cases posted Friday. Seattle police spokesman Det. Patrick Michaud said Tuesday. that to date no officers have been disciplined for any of the sustained findings.

AP-US-METHANOL-PLANT-PERMIT-

Washington state nixes methanol plant meant to supply China

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Officials in Washington state denied a key permit for a large proposed methanol plant. The Department of Ecology on Tuesday said officials rejected it because of a significant increase in greenhouse gas emissions and inconsistencies with the Shoreline Management Act. The $2 billion Northwest Innovation Works plant would have taken natural gas from Canada and converted it into methanol. It then would be shipped to China to make compounds used in everything from fabrics to medical equipment. A lawyer says that while the company is disappointed and evaluating options for an appeal, it feels confident that “science and reason will prevail.”

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-TRANSPORTATION

Gas tax hike part of House Democrats’ transportation plan

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Democratic leaders in the Washington state House have unveiled a 16-year, $25.8 billion transportation package that includes an 18-cent increase in the gas tax and a new fee on carbon emissions. The Everett Herald reports that supporters say the new revenue is needed to cover the cost of projects like the replacement of the Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River and removal of state-owned culverts that are blocking fish passage. Under the proposal, $17.6 billion would come largely from the gas tax increase. It would be imposed over the next two years and indexed for inflation going forward.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SEAFOOD PLANT CASES

Trident Seafoods reports 4 COVID-19 cases at plant in Alaska

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle-based seafood company has reported that Alaska seafood plant workers have tested positive for COVID-19, including one who was taken to a hospital. The Seattle Times reports that Trident Seafoods reported the four employees were roommates and have returned to work after undergoing a 14-day quarantine and testing negative. The Trident Seafoods’ plant is a processing center for Bering Sea harvests of pollock, crab and cod in Akutan, about 750 miles southwest of Anchorage. The plant is the company’s largest Alaska location. Chief Executive Director Joe Bundrant said in a statement on Monday that it is assessing potential operational impacts of COVID-19 spreading at the facility.

STATE PATROL-IMPAIRED DRIVER

Impaired driver hits State trooper vehicle in Port Orchard

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) — A driver was arrested after rear-ending a Washington State Patrol vehicle on Highway 16 in Port Orchard. A 41-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of impairment after striking the state trooper’s car just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The trooper’s vehicle was parked and the lights were flashing while the trooper cleared debris from the road. The state trooper wasn’t injured but the driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. The driver, of Belfair, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless endangerment of an emergency worker and driving on a suspended license.

FATAL SHOOTING-TACOMA

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in shooting in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a deadly double shooting in Tacoma that left one man dead and another fighting for his life. Police said a 20-year-old man came to a business on South Sprague Avenue in Tacoma just before 7:30 p.m. Monday. He said he was in a nearby car with another man when someone shot at them. Tacoma police and emergency crews arrived to tend to the victim, who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers found a 22-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-VACCINES

Washington governor wants to vaccinate 45K people a day

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has announced a plan to set up vaccination sites statewide with help from the National Guard and others as part of an overall goal to vaccinate 45,000 people a day. The governor also announced a public-private partnership with business, health care and labor entities —led by the state Department of Health — on areas ranging from coordination of volunteer vaccinators to communications support. Among those involved are Microsoft, Starbucks and Costco. Inslee said that the state is now ready to move to Phase B1 on the vaccination schedule, and that the vaccination tier is changing immediately to include those who are 65 and older. Previously B1 was to include those 70 years or older.

MONARCH BUTTERFLIES-NEAR EXTINCTION

Monarch butterfly population moves closer to extinction

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Researchers say the number of western monarch butterflies wintering along the California coast has plummeted to a record low, putting the orange-and-black insects closer to extinction. An annual winter count by an environmental group recorded fewer than 2,000 butterflies. That’s a massive decline from the tens of thousands tallied in recent years and the millions that clustered in trees from Northern to Southern California in 1980s. Monarch butterflies are typically seen from November to March in forested groves along the California coast, but their numbers have been declining for years. The butterflies are threatened by pesticides, herbicides and destruction of their habitat along their migratory route.

SEATTLE PROTEST-ARRESTS

12 arrested after blocking Interstate 5 lanes in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Twelve people were arrested and two vehicles were impounded after protesters blocked Interstate 5 in Seattle, the Washington State Patrol reports. Troopers responded to the scene, in the northbound I-5 collector-distributor lanes near James Street, at about 12:30 p.m. Monday after receiving reports of traffic being blocked by a protest. Trooper Rick Johnson says the protesters stopped traffic and quickly caused a long backup past the Interstate 90 interchange. Troopers cleared the scene and took 12 people into custody. All will be booked into the King County Jail. During the protest, the group painted the letters “BLM” on the pavement. All lanes have since reopened.

MISSING WOMAN FOUND DEAD

Missing woman found dead in surf on Oregon coast

WALDPORT, Ore. (AP) — A Waldport, Oregon woman reported missing after she took her dogs for a walk was later found dead in the surf at the mouth of the Alsea River. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported that Toni Goessman was reported missing by her husband about 5:17 p.m. Friday when one of the two dogs she had been walking returned to their home alone. Her husband said Goessman frequently walked the dogs on the beach. He drove out to look for her but wasn’t able to search on foot. Searcher found Goessman’s body at about 10:32 p.m. in the surf. Her other dog has not been found.