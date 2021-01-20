AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Wednesday, Jan. 20.

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 20 3:00 PM Dem Sen. Jeff Merkley holds conference call for Oregon media – Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley holds conference call for Oregon media, discussing the inauguration ceremonies, President Joe Biden’s agenda, and his priorities for the 117th Congress

Weblinks: http://merkley.senate.gov/, https://twitter.com/SenJeffMerkley

Contacts: Sara Hottman, Sen. Jeff Merkley state communications, sara_hottman@merkley.senate.gov, 1 503 326 3386

Please RSVP to Sara Hottman

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 20 3:30 PM Portland Police Bureau media briefing on regional public safety perspective for media

Weblinks: http://www.portlandonline.com

Contacts: Kristina Jones , Portland Police Bureau, Kristina.Jones@portlandoregon.gov

We ask for media to join the zoom link at 3:15 and the event will begin at 3:30 and end no later than 4:00 p.m

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 20 4:00 PM ‘Inaugurate Justice and Defend Black Lives’ rally, march, and car caravan

Location: Irving Park, 707 NE Fremont St, Portland, OR

Weblinks: https://www.defenddemocracycoalition.com/about

Contacts: Destiny Houston, Defend Democracy Coalition Portland, 1 503 995 0193