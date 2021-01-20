Utah looks to extend streak vs Washington St.

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Utah (5-6, 2-5) vs. Washington State (9-4, 2-4)

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah looks for its 13th straight win in the head-to-head series over Washington State. Utah has won by an average of 18 points in its last 12 wins over the Cougars. Washington State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 12, 2014, a 49-46 win.

TEAM LEADERS: Washington State’s Isaac Bonton has averaged 17.5 points and 4.2 rebounds while Efe Abogidi has put up 9.9 points and 8.2 rebounds. For the Runnin’ Utes, Timmy Allen has averaged 17.3 points and 5.8 rebounds while Alfonso Plummer has put up 13 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Bonton has accounted for 57 percent of all Washington State field goals over the last three games. Bonton has 27 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

SUCCESS AT 75: Utah is a perfect 5-0 when scoring at least 75 points and 0-6 when scoring 73 points or fewer.

PERFECT WHEN: The Cougars are 9-0 when they hold opposing teams to 68 points or fewer and 0-4 when opponents exceed 68 points. The Runnin’ Utes are 5-0 when they score at least 75 points and 0-6 on the year when falling short of 75.

STINGY STATE: Washington State has held opposing teams to only 37.8 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Pac-12 teams.

