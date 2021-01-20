Washington Daybook

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Wednesday, Jan. 20 10:00 AM Washington State Patrol media briefing on potential unrest on the Capitol Campus – Washington State Patrol hold media briefing to discuss potential unrest on the Washington State Capitol Campus on President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration day

Location: Washington State Patrol, 210 11th Ave SE, Olympia, WA

Weblinks: http://www.wsp.wa.gov/, https://twitter.com/wastatepatrol

Contacts: Chris Loftis, Washington State Patrol, chris.loftis@wsp.wa.gov, 1 360 596 4013, 1 360 485 3983

Thursday, Jan. 21 9:00 AM Sea-Tac Airport discusses results of human trafficking prevention campaign (virtual ) – Seattle-Tacoma International Airport holds a virtual media briefing to discuss ‘the continued efforts of a public awareness campaign started two years ago and resulting in higher call volumes to the National Human Trafficking Hotline’. Speakers include Port of Seattle Commissioner Sam Cho, SEA Airport Managing Director Lancy Lyttle, and BEST (Businesses Ending Slavery and Trafficking) CEO Mar Brettmann

Weblinks: https://www.portseattle.org/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: Perry Cooper, Sea-Tac Airport, cooper.p@portseattle.org, 1 206 787 4923

Thursday, Jan. 21 9:15 AM Puget Sound Partnership Ecosystem Coordination Board meeting (virtual)

Weblinks: http://www.psp.wa.gov/, https://twitter.com/PSPartnership

Contacts: Kevin Hyde, Puget Sound Partnership, kevin.hyde@psp.wa.gov, 1 360 819 3045

Join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/95760746124?pwd=MU81dGVzMTVUVTRadEZxZWNqZGdKdz09 Meeting ID: 957 6074 6124, Password: 671899. Dial from any phone: +1 253 215 8782. Meeting ID: 957 6074 6124, Password: 671899.

Thursday, Jan. 21 7:00 PM Washington State Parks special meeting (virtual) – Washington State Parks holds special virtual meeting to discuss and select candidates to interview for the state park director position

Weblinks: https://parks.state.wa.us/, https://twitter.com/WAStatePks

Contacts: Anna Gill, Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, anna.gill@parks.wa.gov

Telephone: Seattle toll: 206-207-1700 * U.S. toll: 415-655-0001 * Meeting access code: 177 711 7925

Thursday, Jan. 21 1st anniversary of the confirmation of the first COVID-19 case in the U.S. – 1st anniversary of the CDC confirming the first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the U.S., a 35-year-old man in Washington state who had recently returned from visiting family in Wuhan, China, and had subsequently suffered four days of cough and fever * The first death from the virus in the U.S. was reported at the end of February, also in Washington state (although the first known American to die from the virus was three weeks earlier, in Wuhan)

Weblinks: http://www.cdc.gov, https://twitter.com/CDCgov

Contacts: CDC press, media@cdc.gov, 1 404 639 3286

