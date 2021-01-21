BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 2:30 p.m.

AMAZON PARLER

Amazon won’t be forced to immediately restore web service to Parler after a federal judge ruled Thursday against a plea to reinstate the fast-growing social media app, which is favored by followers of former President Donald Trump. By Matt O’Brien. SENT: 790 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON

SEATTLE — On the anniversary of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the United States, Washington state health officials said Thursday they are plowing ahead with plans to open four mass vaccination sites next week, despite logistical concerns that include questions about vaccine supply. SENT: 330 words.

LEGISLATURE SPORTS BETTING

SOPKANE — A bill to expand sports gambling in Washington state beyond Indian casinos and into privately-owned card rooms has been introduced in the state Legislature for the second consecutive year. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 560 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK AMAZON

SEATTLE — Amazon is offering its colossal operations network and advanced technologies to assist President Joe Biden in his vow to get 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations to Americans in his first 100 days in office. SENT: 290 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

CAPITOL PROTESTER CHARGED: Man accused of using bear spray on journalists charged.

FATAL ATTACK SEATTLE: Seattle police investigate fatal attack.

COMMISSIONER CHILD ABUSE CHARGES: Commissioner pleads guilty to possessing child rape images.