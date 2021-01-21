Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a group of about 150 protesters carrying anti-Biden and anti-police signs marched in Portland streets and damaged the headquarters of the Democratic Party of Oregon. The group smashed windows and spray-painted anarchist symbols Wednesday at the political party building and police say eight arrests were made. Police say it was one of four groups gathering in the city on Inauguration Day. A group of about 150 people also marched in Seattle, where police say windows at a federal courthouse were broken and three people were arrested.

SEATTLE (AP) — Researchers say the population of gray whales off the West Coast of the United States has fallen by nearly one-quarter since 2016, resembling a similar die-off two decades ago. NOAA Fisheries reported Tuesday that surveys counted about 6,000 fewer migrating whales last winter, 21,000 as compared with 27,000 in 2016. The agency declared an “unusual mortality event” in 2019 as dozens of gray whales washed up on Pacific Ocean beaches. Scientists aren’t sure what has been causing the die-off. But they believe that it is within the range of previous population fluctuations and that the number of whales may have exceeded what the environment can support.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A former Eugene elementary school teacher has pleaded guilty to sex trafficking involving a child. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports federal prosecutors will seek a prison sentence of more than 13 years for William Cantu Hamann when he’s sentenced in U.S. District Court in Eugene in March. They’ll ask that the sentence run consecutive to a proposed state prison term of one year and eight months, according to global plea negotiations from federal and state cases. Hamann is accused of sexual abuse and sodomy in Lane County Circuit Court and has not formally entered pleas. Federal prosecutors say Hamann met the victim on social media, paid her for sex and recorded her performing sex acts between 2018 and 2019.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Normally quiet streets around state capitols have looked more like battlegrounds recently amid protests. It has put those who live and work there on edge. But their sense of foreboding has been lightened, just a little, by Wednesday’s inauguration. More than most people, these Americans will have front-row seats on whether the change of leadership Wednesday in the White House will lead to a lessening of tension that has been afflicting the nation. They’ll be watching what the next chapter brings from storefronts and the porches and stoops of their own homes. Some expect President Joe Biden to bring a unifying tone, but say that alone won’t be enough.