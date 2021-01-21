Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Marcus Tsohonis scored a career-high 27 off the bench, Erik Stevenson added 17 points before fouling out, and Washington picked up its first conference win of the season beating Colorado 84-80. Tsohonis was brilliant providing the Huskies a needed punch of scoring off the bench. He topped his career-high of 24 points set just a couple of weeks ago in a loss to Stanford. Jeriah Horne scored a season-high 24 for Colorado, but missed an open 3-pointer with seven seconds left that could have tied the game. Colorado saw its four-game win streak snapped.

UNDATED (AP) — Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott is stepping down at the end of June, ending an 11-year tenure in which the conference landed a transformational billion dollar television deal but struggled to keep up with some of its Power Five peers when it came to revenue and exposure. The Pac-12 announced that the 56-year-old Scott and university presidents who make up the league’s executive committee mutual agreed that he would not seek contract. Scott’s current deal was set to expire June 2022, but instead he will finish out this academic year to assist with the transition to his successor. Scott told AP the decision came quickly after a routine meeting with the Pac-12′s executive committee last week to discuss his next contract.

UNDATED (AP) — Washington got back on the practice court Wednesday for the first time in more than a week, and Bradley Beal wondered if the Wizards need more time there before returning to game mode. The NBA apparently agreed. Not long after the league’s leading scorer said he believes the short-handed Wizards may be following “a recipe for injury” if they played Milwaukee as scheduled Friday night, the NBA said that game would be postponed in a move that simply gives Washington more time to get game-ready again. Also Wednesday, the Memphis-Portland game was postponed and the league revealed that 11 more players in the past week have tested positive for COVID-19.

UNDATED (AP) — One of the nation’s longest home winning streaks will be on the line when No. 21 Oregon hosts rival Oregon State. The Ducks have won 28 straight games at Matthew Knight Arena, the fourth-longest home streak in Division I. Arizona and Arizona State also resume their rivalry with two games in four days. On the women’s side, No. 5 Stanford faces No. 6 UCLA in the week’s marquee game. The Cardinal were knocked out of the top spot in the AP Top 25 after an upset loss to Colorado last week.