Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

Protesters gather, damage Democratic headquarters in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a group of about 150 protesters carrying anti-Biden and anti-police signs marched in Portland streets and damaged the headquarters of the Democratic Party of Oregon. The group smashed windows and spray-painted anarchist symbols Wednesday at the political party building and police say eight arrests were made. Police say it was one of four groups gathering in the city on Inauguration Day. A group of about 150 people also marched in Seattle, where police say windows at a federal courthouse were broken and three people were arrested.

Gray whale population drops by quarter off U.S. West Coast

SEATTLE (AP) — Researchers say the population of gray whales off the West Coast of the United States has fallen by nearly one-quarter since 2016, resembling a similar die-off two decades ago. NOAA Fisheries reported Tuesday that surveys counted about 6,000 fewer migrating whales last winter, 21,000 as compared with 27,000 in 2016. The agency declared an “unusual mortality event” in 2019 as dozens of gray whales washed up on Pacific Ocean beaches. Scientists aren’t sure what has been causing the die-off. But they believe that it is within the range of previous population fluctuations and that the number of whales may have exceeded what the environment can support.

Former teacher pleads guilty to sex trafficking girl

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A former Eugene elementary school teacher has pleaded guilty to sex trafficking involving a child. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports federal prosecutors will seek a prison sentence of more than 13 years for William Cantu Hamann when he’s sentenced in U.S. District Court in Eugene in March. They’ll ask that the sentence run consecutive to a proposed state prison term of one year and eight months, according to global plea negotiations from federal and state cases. Hamann is accused of sexual abuse and sodomy in Lane County Circuit Court and has not formally entered pleas. Federal prosecutors say Hamann met the victim on social media, paid her for sex and recorded her performing sex acts between 2018 and 2019.

Americans who live, work near capitols see peace, new hope

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Normally quiet streets around state capitols have looked more like battlegrounds recently amid protests. It has put those who live and work there on edge. But their sense of foreboding has been lightened, just a little, by Wednesday’s inauguration. More than most people, these Americans will have front-row seats on whether the change of leadership Wednesday in the White House will lead to a lessening of tension that has been afflicting the nation. They’ll be watching what the next chapter brings from storefronts and the porches and stoops of their own homes. Some expect President Joe Biden to bring a unifying tone, but say that alone won’t be enough.

Oregon updates guidance for return to in-person learning

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Education has issued updated guidance for the return of in-person learning, which includes a requirement that schools provide on-site COVID-19 testing. The guidance released Tuesday is the most recent push for students to return to school. Earlier this month, Gov. Kate Brown set a Feb. 15 goal for returning more students to the classroom, with a focus on elementary students. Before winter break, less than 10% of Oregon’s estimated 580,000 students were receiving some form of in-person instruction, according to data from the Oregon Department of Education. At the start of the year, Brown gave local school districts the power to decide when to return students to in-person learning.

Natural gas terminal plans in Oregon hit snag over permit

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Plans for a major West Coast liquified natural gas pipeline and export terminal have hit a snag after a lengthy legal battle. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Tuesday ruled that energy company Pembina could not move forward with the proposal without a key clean water permit from the state of Oregon. The ruling was hailed as a major victory by opponents of the project, which would be the first such LNG overseas export terminal in the lower 48 states. The pipeline would begin in Malin, in southwest Oregon, and end in Coos Bay on the southern Oregon coast.

Proud Boy organizer arrested in Florida over riot at Capitol

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say an organizer of the Proud Boys far-right extremist group has been arrested on charges of taking part in the siege of the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. Thirty-seven-year-old Joseph Biggs was arrested Wednesday in central Florida. According to an arrest affidavit, Biggs was part of a crowd on Jan. 6 that overwhelmed Capitol Police officers who were manning a metal barrier on the steps of the Capitol. The mob then entered the building as lawmakers were certifying President Joe Biden’s election win. Biggs had organized a 2019 rally in Portland, Oregon, in which more than 1,000 far-right protesters and anti-fascist counter-demonstrators faced off. It’s unclear whether Biggs has an attorney.

Federal money to help Oregon’s virus vaccination program

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is expecting to receive federal stimulus money this week to help pay for its COVID-19 vaccination program. Congress approved $3 billion for states to use for vaccine activities under the supplemental pandemic stimulus bill that went into law in late December. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the state’s share of those funds is $38.1 million, although only a portion of that is expected to be distributed this week. The money can be used to promote and track as well as to distribute and administer the vaccines. The latter is where Oregon’s vaccination program has bogged down. The state has struggled to vaccinate large numbers of people, although by late last week it was able to hit the 12,000 doses-per-day vaccination target put forth by Gov. Kate Brown.