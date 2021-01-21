Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-GRAY-WHALES

Gray whale population drops by quarter off U.S. West Coast

SEATTLE (AP) — Researchers say the population of gray whales off the West Coast of the United States has fallen by nearly one-quarter since 2016, resembling a similar die-off two decades ago. NOAA Fisheries reported Tuesday that surveys counted about 6,000 fewer migrating whales last winter, 21,000 as compared with 27,000 in 2016. The agency declared an “unusual mortality event” in 2019 as dozens of gray whales washed up on Pacific Ocean beaches. Scientists aren’t sure what has been causing the die-off. But they believe that it is within the range of previous population fluctuations and that the number of whales may have exceeded what the environment can support.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-SECURITY

At least $1.6 million spent on Washington Capitol security

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — At least $1.6 million has been spent by the state and the Washington State Patrol over the past two weeks in costs related to security at the state Capitol, and that number is expected to climb. The state Department of Enterprise Services says its costs in the same time frame were about $33,000, including more than $14,000 for the temporary fencing that was erected outside of the Capitol and some surrounding legislative buildings. Officials say it will take a couple of weeks to calculate the costs affiliated with the activation of 750 members of the National Guard.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINATION NUMBERS

Hospital association: ‘Concerns’ about Inslee vaccine plan

SEATTLE (AP) — While the state struggles to bolster its vaccination distribution, the Washington Department of Health has started reporting its most updated vaccination numbers on its daily COVID-19 data dashboard. The state’s goal is to reach 45,000 vaccine doses per day, Gov. Jay Inslee said Monday, promising to add new vaccination sites, mobilize thousands of workers and make everyone 65 and over immediately eligible. But there is also pushback from the health community to Inslee’s plan for meeting the new goal. Instead of waiting for vaccines to arrive before making appointments, providers should operate on the assumption that more supplies are coming and cancel appointments if necessary. The Washington State Hospital Association says cancelling appointments would undermine confidence.

BC-US-INAUGURATION-AMERICA’S-CAPITOLS

Americans who live, work near capitols see peace, new hope

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Normally quiet streets around state capitols have looked more like battlegrounds recently amid protests. It has put those who live and work there on edge. But their sense of foreboding has been lightened, just a little, by Wednesday’s inauguration. More than most people, these Americans will have front-row seats on whether the change of leadership Wednesday in the White House will lead to a lessening of tension that has been afflicting the nation. They’ll be watching what the next chapter brings from storefronts and the porches and stoops of their own homes. Some expect President Joe Biden to bring a unifying tone, but say that alone won’t be enough.

ELECTRIC AVIATION HEADQUARTERS

Electric aviation company moves headquarters to Everett

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — An aviation startup has announced it is consolidating its operations at a new facility in Washington state. The Seattle Times reported that the local startup MagniX announced Tuesday it has moved its headquarters and 50-person workforce from Redmond to Everett. The company develops electric motors to replace the gas turbine engines on commuter airplanes carrying up to 40 passengers. The new 40,000-square-foot building will house the company’s engineering, production, testing and delivery of its motors. CEO Roei Ganzarski, a former Boeing executive, said the consolidation was long planned but was accelerated by the pandemic-driven downturn affecting potential customers.

COUNTY JAIL-SMUGGLING

Whatcom County jail officials uncover contraband plot

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A man was arrested after corrections deputies reportedly uncovered a plot to smuggle tobacco to inmates inside the Whatcom County Jail. Officials say the case highlights the efforts of corrections staff to limit contraband in the jail. Forty-two-year-old Steven Lee Dodson was booked into the jail last week on suspicion of third-degree introducing contraband and driving with a suspended license. Jail records show he is being held in lieu of $5,000 bail. When deputies learned about the contraband smuggling plot, they monitored phone calls between an inmate and a man who was later caught outside the jail.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SEATTLE POLICE

Reports: Seattle police violated policies at summer protests

SEATTLE (AP) — Reports from an independent agency say a Seattle police officer who threw a tear gas canister that hit a reporter, and other officers who threw blast balls that hit individuals during last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests violated policies. The Office of Police Accountability received more than 19,000 complaints about police misconduct during protests. The agency has released five batches of investigative reports since September, with the latest 22 cases posted Friday. Seattle police spokesman Det. Patrick Michaud said Tuesday. that to date no officers have been disciplined for any of the sustained findings.

AP-US-METHANOL-PLANT-PERMIT-

Washington state nixes methanol plant meant to supply China

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Officials in Washington state denied a key permit for a large proposed methanol plant. The Department of Ecology on Tuesday said officials rejected it because of a significant increase in greenhouse gas emissions and inconsistencies with the Shoreline Management Act. The $2 billion Northwest Innovation Works plant would have taken natural gas from Canada and converted it into methanol. It then would be shipped to China to make compounds used in everything from fabrics to medical equipment. A lawyer says that while the company is disappointed and evaluating options for an appeal, it feels confident that “science and reason will prevail.”

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-TRANSPORTATION

Gas tax hike part of House Democrats’ transportation plan

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Democratic leaders in the Washington state House have unveiled a 16-year, $25.8 billion transportation package that includes an 18-cent increase in the gas tax and a new fee on carbon emissions. The Everett Herald reports that supporters say the new revenue is needed to cover the cost of projects like the replacement of the Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River and removal of state-owned culverts that are blocking fish passage. Under the proposal, $17.6 billion would come largely from the gas tax increase. It would be imposed over the next two years and indexed for inflation going forward.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SEAFOOD PLANT CASES

Trident Seafoods reports 4 COVID-19 cases at plant in Alaska

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle-based seafood company has reported that Alaska seafood plant workers have tested positive for COVID-19, including one who was taken to a hospital. The Seattle Times reports that Trident Seafoods reported the four employees were roommates and have returned to work after undergoing a 14-day quarantine and testing negative. The Trident Seafoods’ plant is a processing center for Bering Sea harvests of pollock, crab and cod in Akutan, about 750 miles southwest of Anchorage. The plant is the company’s largest Alaska location. Chief Executive Director Joe Bundrant said in a statement on Monday that it is assessing potential operational impacts of COVID-19 spreading at the facility.