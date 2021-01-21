AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Thursday, Jan. 21.

Thursday, Jan. 21 10:30 AM Oregon Governor Kate Brown delivers State of the State address (virtual)

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: Nikki Fisher, State of Oregon, nikki.fisher@oregon.gov, 1 503 689 2509

Friday, Jan. 22 11:00 AM Oregon Gov. Brown discusses state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic – Oregon Governor Kate Brown holds press availability to discuss her state of the state address and Oregon’s ongoing response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: Charles Boyle, Oregon Governor’s Office, charles.boyle@oregon.gov, 1 503 931 7773

Members of the media must RSVP for call-in information by emailing our office at Governors.Press@oregon.gov.