VIRUS OUTBREAK ARREST

SEATTLE — A suburban Seattle man who advertised a supposed COVID-19 “vaccine” he said he created in his personal lab, was arrested Thursday by federal authorities. SENT: 300 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

SALEM, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown on Friday defended her decision to reject federal guidelines and prioritize teachers for the COVID-19 vaccine before the elderly, stating that if all of Oregon’s seniors were vaccinated first teachers would likely not be vaccinated before the school year and many students would not return to in-person learning. By Sara Cline. SENT: 500 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

SOC–SWANSEA CITY MORRIS

SEATTLE — U.S. national team forward Jordan Morris was loaned Friday from Major League Soccer’s Seattle Sounders to the Welsh club Swansea of the second-tier English Championship for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. By Tim Booth. SENT: 560 words.

GAX TAX LEGISLATION: Washington state introduces bill to increase state gas tax

POTATO PLANT FIRE: Massive fire at potato plant forces evacuations

EMPLOYMENT SECURITY DEPARTURE: Head of state employment agency to join Biden administration