Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A constitutional amendment allowing the part-time Idaho Legislature to call itself into a special session has passed the House and is headed to the Senate. The House mustered the two-thirds vote required to approve the legislation, which supporters say is needed to provide a check on the governor’s authority. The measure stems from lawmaker dissatisfaction with restrictions that Republican Gov. Brad Little put in place last March to reduce coronavirus infections and deaths. The legislation must also pass the Senate with a two-thirds majority before going to voters in the November 2022 general election.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An annual report from the Idaho State Police shows fewer sexual assault evidence kits were submitted to the state for testing last year. In 2020, 477 kits were collected at medical facilities across the state, and of those 334 were submitted to the Idaho State Police forensic services lab. The Idaho Statesman reports that is a decrease from 2019, when the lab saw 612 submissions. However, many of the 2019 sexual assault kits were old, previously untested ones that were being submitted in compliance with a series of new state laws intended to reduce the state’s kit backlog.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for producing child pornography. Andrew Neil Smith, a 33-year-old Caldwell resident, was sentenced Wednesday. U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered Smith to serve 10 years of supervised release following his prison term. Federal agents searched Smith’s home after a 10-year-old child reported that Smith had sexually abused her, according to court records. U.S. Attorney Bart Davis said in a prepared statement released Thursday that the agents found child pornography on Smith’s cell phone, and that Smith admitted to abusing the child and making videos of the abuse. Smith pleaded guilty late last year.

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Transgender kids would be banned from playing on school sports teams for the gender with which they identify under a GOP-backed bill that advanced Thursday in Montana. The state is one of more than a dozen where lawmakers are proposing restrictions on athletics or gender-confirming health care for trans minors this year. The bill now heads to the House floor, despite warnings from opponents that it would risk violating an executive order signed by Democratic President Joe Biden that prohibits discrimination based on gender identity in school sports and elsewhere. The Montana measure is similar to a 2020 Idaho law that’s been blocked by a federal judge as a lawsuit plays out.