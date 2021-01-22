Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Bureau of Land Management in the final days of the Trump administration has issued a grazing permit to Oregon ranchers whose imprisonment sparked the armed takeover of a federal wildlife refuge. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that Interior Secretary David Bernhardt restored Dwight and Steven Hammond’s grazing permit, which lasts for 10 years. The Hammonds had it revoked after a jury convicted them in 2012 for arson on public lands. The men went to prison, served time and were released, but the U.S. Department of Justice later ordered them back to prison to finish the mandatory minimum five-year sentence. That kicked off the 41-day armed occupation of the national wildlife refuge.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nearly a year after the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Oregon, Governor Kate Brown delivered her annual State of the State speech. During the 45-minute speech Thursday Brown reflected on the challenges Oregonians have faced in the last year — the pandemic, protests and wildfires — and outlined her goals for the future, focusing on racial equity, ensuring children return to school, mitigating wildfire danger and expanding health care access. In the State of the State speech, which is usually presented to a joint session of the Oregon Legislature but instead was held virtually due to the pandemic and pre-recorded, Brown defended her approach to the pandemic.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — State officials say three more people who were incarcerated in Oregon prisons have died after contracting COVID-19. The Oregon Department of Corrections said Thursday that two men at Two Rivers Correctional Institution who were both between 70 and 80 years old died at a local hospital this week. Officials also said a man who was between 55 and 65 years old at Oregon State Penitentiary died Thursday at a nearby hospital. Officials say he was the 36th person to die in Oregon prisons after testing positive for COVID-19. Officials say the Oregon State Police have been notified, and the Medical Examiner will determine cause of death, which is standard practice.

REDMOND, Ore. (AP) — A hospital in Central Oregon is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak among workers. KTVZ-TV reports the St. Charles Redmond hospital said late Wednesday that 31 people have tested positive, and the Deschutes County Health Services and the Oregon Health Authority are investigating. It’s unclear how the outbreak occurred. St. Charles Health System, Inc., is headquartered in Bend. They own and operate St. Charles Bend, Madras, Prineville and Redmond. New precautions are in place at the hospital, such as testing all caregivers and increasing air exchange. They are also limiting visitors.