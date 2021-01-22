Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — On the anniversary of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the United States, Amazon said Thursday it will host a one-day vaccination drive in Seattle this weekend to inoculate as many as 2,000 people. The tech giant, which has also offered its help to the new Biden administration as it tries to speed vaccine rollouts nationwide, said it would partner with Virginia Mason Medical Center on the effort Sunday. Meanwhile, Washington state health officials are plowing ahead with plans to open four mass vaccination sites next week, despite logistical concerns that include questions about vaccine supply.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee says while the Washington National Guard will begin to withdraw from the Capitol campus in Olympia, some added long-term security measures will remain in the wake of increased threats that led up to Inauguration Day. Inslee said Thursday he was pleased that law enforcement kept the area protected from potential civil unrest. He said the National Guard would demobilize over the weekend, but people can expect a long-term increased Washington State Patrol presence. Inslee had said the Guard would support security efforts at the Capitol at least through Inauguration Day “due to evolving intelligence on security threats” posed in all 50 state Capitols.

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle man who is accused of using bear spray on two photojournalists and threatening a newspaper reporter during the Jan. 6 protests started by former President Donald Trump’s supporters at the Washington state Capitol has been charged. Damon Huseman was charged Jan. 11 on accusations that he sprayed the faces of two journalists with bear spray and incapacitated the men for hours. Huseman is also accused of lunging at a reporter in an attempt to grab her cellphone and threatening her and other journalists, at one point saying, “We’re going to shoot you (expletive) dead in the next year.” He has pleaded not guilty to all three of his charges.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A bill to expand sports gambling in Washington state beyond Indian casinos has been introduced in the state Legislature for the second consecutive year.The Senate bill seeks to expand sports betting to include the state’s licensed card rooms and horse race tracks and is once again being pushed by Nevada-based Maverick Gaming.A similar proposal failed last year, but supporters say the new effort has bipartisan support and could provide revenues to help the state’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.Last session, lawmakers approved sports gaming for Native American tribes, but that has yet to take effect as government compacts are still being negotiated. Lawmakers at the same time rebuffed a bill seeking to open sports gambling to non-tribal competition.