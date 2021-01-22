Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Branden Carlson scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the first double-double by a Utah player this season, and the balanced, potent Utes offense handed Washington State a stinging 71-56 defeat at home. Washington State had lost but once at Friel Court this season, 86-82 in double overtime to Arizona on Jan. 2. Thursday, Utah made seven of its first 10 shots and never looked back. Four other Utes reached double figures with Timmy Allen scoring 13, Alfonso Plummer and Riley Battin 12 each and Mikael Jantunen 10. Noah Williams led the Cougars with 17 points, five assists and four steals. Efe Abogidi added 12 points.

UNDATED (AP) — Contact tracing is the method of figuring out who may have possibly been exposed to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. It has been a major factor in the NBA’s decisions to postpone 20 games so far this season, including the latest three Memphis Grizzlies’ games that the league decided Thursday to push back. It’s part of a process in which the NBA and its teams take a deep dive into who people have been around over a two-day period once someone tests positive.

UNDATED (AP) — The newest MLS franchise went with talented Virginia Tech midfielder Daniel Pereira with the top pick in the league’s SuperDraft. The Venezuela-born 20-year-old is the first-ever pick by Austin FC. His selection was the beginning of a run on stars from the ACC at the top of the draft. The top five picks and six of the top seven were from ACC schools. Calvin Harris of Wake Forest went No. 2 to FC Cincinnati and Philip Mayaka of Clemson went No. 3 to Colorado. The only player outside the ACC to be taken in the top seven picks was Washington defender Ethan Bartlow, who went at No. 6 to Houston.

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Matt Haarms had a season-high 23 points as BYU romped past Portland 95-67. Latrell Jones led the Pilots on Thursday night with a season-high 21 points.