Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO POWER STRUGGLE

Idaho House OKs plan to let lawmakers call special sessions

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A constitutional amendment allowing the part-time Idaho Legislature to call itself into a special session has passed the House and is headed to the Senate. The House mustered the two-thirds vote required to approve the legislation, which supporters say is needed to provide a check on the governor’s authority. The measure stems from lawmaker dissatisfaction with restrictions that Republican Gov. Brad Little put in place last March to reduce coronavirus infections and deaths. The legislation must also pass the Senate with a two-thirds majority before going to voters in the November 2022 general election.

IDAHO-RAPE KIT TESTING

Idaho police tested more than 300 rape kits last year

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An annual report from the Idaho State Police shows fewer sexual assault evidence kits were submitted to the state for testing last year. In 2020, 477 kits were collected at medical facilities across the state, and of those 334 were submitted to the Idaho State Police forensic services lab. The Idaho Statesman reports that is a decrease from 2019, when the lab saw 612 submissions. However, many of the 2019 sexual assault kits were old, previously untested ones that were being submitted in compliance with a series of new state laws intended to reduce the state’s kit backlog.

CHILD PORNOGRAPHY SENTENCE

Idaho man sentenced to 25 years for child pornography

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for producing child pornography. Andrew Neil Smith, a 33-year-old Caldwell resident, was sentenced Wednesday. U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered Smith to serve 10 years of supervised release following his prison term. Federal agents searched Smith’s home after a 10-year-old child reported that Smith had sexually abused her, according to court records. U.S. Attorney Bart Davis said in a prepared statement released Thursday that the agents found child pornography on Smith’s cell phone, and that Smith admitted to abusing the child and making videos of the abuse. Smith pleaded guilty late last year.

AP-US-TRANSGENDER-YOUTH

Transgender youth bills in US states reflect deep divisions

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Transgender kids would be banned from playing on school sports teams for the gender with which they identify under a GOP-backed bill that advanced Thursday in Montana. The state is one of more than a dozen where lawmakers are proposing restrictions on athletics or gender-confirming health care for trans minors this year. The bill now heads to the House floor, despite warnings from opponents that it would risk violating an executive order signed by Democratic President Joe Biden that prohibits discrimination based on gender identity in school sports and elsewhere. The Montana measure is similar to a 2020 Idaho law that’s been blocked by a federal judge as a lawsuit plays out.

RANCHING STANDOFF-GRAZING PERMIT

Trump gives permit to ranchers whose case led to occupation

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Bureau of Land Management in the final days of the Trump administration has issued a grazing permit to Oregon ranchers whose imprisonment sparked the armed takeover of a federal wildlife refuge. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that Interior Secretary David Bernhardt restored Dwight and Steven Hammond’s grazing permit, which lasts for 10 years. The Hammonds had it revoked after a jury convicted them in 2012 for arson on public lands. The men went to prison, served time and were released, but the U.S. Department of Justice later ordered them back to prison to finish the mandatory minimum five-year sentence. That kicked off the 41-day armed occupation of the national wildlife refuge.

IDAHO POWER STRUGGLE

Idaho lawmakers tweak bill in power struggle with governor

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — House lawmakers are fine-tuning legislation in their power struggle with Republican Gov. Brad Little over emergency declarations stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. The House State Affairs Committee on Wednesday killed one bill and replaced it with a reworded version that seeks to give the Legislature, not the governor, the power to extend emergency declarations. The new bill contains a significant change in that it also would limit government entities like health districts from taking actions that don’t follow emergency declaration guidelines set by the Legislature. Lawmakers say they were left out of the decision-making process concerning coronavirus restrictions that started in March.