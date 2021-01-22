Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RANCHING STANDOFF-GRAZING PERMIT

Trump gives permit to ranchers whose case led to occupation

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Bureau of Land Management in the final days of the Trump administration has issued a grazing permit to Oregon ranchers whose imprisonment sparked the armed takeover of a federal wildlife refuge. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that Interior Secretary David Bernhardt restored Dwight and Steven Hammond’s grazing permit, which lasts for 10 years. The Hammonds had it revoked after a jury convicted them in 2012 for arson on public lands. The men went to prison, served time and were released, but the U.S. Department of Justice later ordered them back to prison to finish the mandatory minimum five-year sentence. That kicked off the 41-day armed occupation of the national wildlife refuge.

OREGON-STATE OF STATE

Brown looks back at Oregon’s crises and ahead to goals

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nearly a year after the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Oregon, Governor Kate Brown delivered her annual State of the State speech. During the 45-minute speech Thursday Brown reflected on the challenges Oregonians have faced in the last year — the pandemic, protests and wildfires — and outlined her goals for the future, focusing on racial equity, ensuring children return to school, mitigating wildfire danger and expanding health care access. In the State of the State speech, which is usually presented to a joint session of the Oregon Legislature but instead was held virtually due to the pandemic and pre-recorded, Brown defended her approach to the pandemic.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INMATE DEATHS

3 more people in Oregon prisons infected with COVID-19 die

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — State officials say three more people who were incarcerated in Oregon prisons have died after contracting COVID-19. The Oregon Department of Corrections said Thursday that two men at Two Rivers Correctional Institution who were both between 70 and 80 years old died at a local hospital this week. Officials also said a man who was between 55 and 65 years old at Oregon State Penitentiary died Thursday at a nearby hospital. Officials say he was the 36th person to die in Oregon prisons after testing positive for COVID-19. Officials say the Oregon State Police have been notified, and the Medical Examiner will determine cause of death, which is standard practice.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HOSPITAL

31 caregivers at Redmond hospital test positive for COVID-19

REDMOND, Ore. (AP) — A hospital in Central Oregon is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak among workers. KTVZ-TV reports the St. Charles Redmond hospital said late Wednesday that 31 people have tested positive, and the Deschutes County Health Services and the Oregon Health Authority are investigating. It’s unclear how the outbreak occurred. St. Charles Health System, Inc., is headquartered in Bend. They own and operate St. Charles Bend, Madras, Prineville and Redmond. New precautions are in place at the hospital, such as testing all caregivers and increasing air exchange. They are also limiting visitors.

SMALL PLANE CRASH

2 injured in small plane crash in southwestern Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Two men were hurt when a small aircraft crashed in southwestern Oregon. The Mail Tribune reports the two men were being treated Thursday for non-life threatening injuries, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Moran. Both men are believed to be in their 20s, and one has serious injuries. The incident was reported at 11:48 a.m. Thursday as a small Piper Cub-like aircraft appeared to be making an emergency landing in Eagle Point. On its way down, the plane hit a fence and crashed into a field on private property. The plane caught on fire and was destroyed except for the tail.

POLICE SHOOTING-INTERNATIONAL SCRUTINY

Portland police shooting of man under international scrutiny

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The 2010 police killing of a Black man shot in the back after officers arrived to check on his welfare drew intense scrutiny in Portland, a grand jury rebuke, a march on City Hall and national attention from the Rev. Jesse Jackson. On Wednesday, The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Aaron M. Campbell’s death garnered international examination. Campbell’s mother, Marva Davis, and the family’s lawyer, Tom Steenson, had an hour to address an international commission examining police violence against Black people in the United States.

AP-US-NORTHWEST-PROTESTS

Protesters gather, damage Democratic headquarters in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a group of about 150 protesters carrying anti-Biden and anti-police signs marched in Portland streets and damaged the headquarters of the Democratic Party of Oregon. The group smashed windows and spray-painted anarchist symbols Wednesday at the political party building and police say eight arrests were made. Police say it was one of four groups gathering in the city on Inauguration Day. A group of about 150 people also marched in Seattle, where police say windows at a federal courthouse were broken and three people were arrested.

AP-US-GRAY-WHALES

Gray whale population drops by quarter off U.S. West Coast

SEATTLE (AP) — Researchers say the population of gray whales off the West Coast of the United States has fallen by nearly one-quarter since 2016, resembling a similar die-off two decades ago. NOAA Fisheries reported Tuesday that surveys counted about 6,000 fewer migrating whales last winter, 21,000 as compared with 27,000 in 2016. The agency declared an “unusual mortality event” in 2019 as dozens of gray whales washed up on Pacific Ocean beaches. Scientists aren’t sure what has been causing the die-off. But they believe that it is within the range of previous population fluctuations and that the number of whales may have exceeded what the environment can support.