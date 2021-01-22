Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Amazon offers pop-up clinic as state tries to speed vaccines

SEATTLE (AP) — On the anniversary of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the United States, Amazon said Thursday it will host a one-day vaccination drive in Seattle this weekend to inoculate as many as 2,000 people. The tech giant, which has also offered its help to the new Biden administration as it tries to speed vaccine rollouts nationwide, said it would partner with Virginia Mason Medical Center on the effort Sunday. Meanwhile, Washington state health officials are plowing ahead with plans to open four mass vaccination sites next week, despite logistical concerns that include questions about vaccine supply.

CAPITOL SECURITY

National Guard withdraws from Capitol, other measures remain

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee says while the Washington National Guard will begin to withdraw from the Capitol campus in Olympia, some added long-term security measures will remain in the wake of increased threats that led up to Inauguration Day. Inslee said Thursday he was pleased that law enforcement kept the area protected from potential civil unrest. He said the National Guard would demobilize over the weekend, but people can expect a long-term increased Washington State Patrol presence. Inslee had said the Guard would support security efforts at the Capitol at least through Inauguration Day “due to evolving intelligence on security threats” posed in all 50 state Capitols.

CAPITOL PROTESTER CHARGED

Man accused of using bear spray on journalists charged

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle man who is accused of using bear spray on two photojournalists and threatening a newspaper reporter during the Jan. 6 protests started by former President Donald Trump’s supporters at the Washington state Capitol has been charged. Damon Huseman was charged Jan. 11 on accusations that he sprayed the faces of two journalists with bear spray and incapacitated the men for hours. Huseman is also accused of lunging at a reporter in an attempt to grab her cellphone and threatening her and other journalists, at one point saying, “We’re going to shoot you (expletive) dead in the next year.” He has pleaded not guilty to all three of his charges.

LEGISLATURE-SPORTS BETTING

Bill to expand sports gambling introduced in Legislature

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A bill to expand sports gambling in Washington state beyond Indian casinos has been introduced in the state Legislature for the second consecutive year.The Senate bill seeks to expand sports betting to include the state’s licensed card rooms and horse race tracks and is once again being pushed by Nevada-based Maverick Gaming.A similar proposal failed last year, but supporters say the new effort has bipartisan support and could provide revenues to help the state’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.Last session, lawmakers approved sports gaming for Native American tribes, but that has yet to take effect as government compacts are still being negotiated. Lawmakers at the same time rebuffed a bill seeking to open sports gambling to non-tribal competition.

FATAL ATTACK-SEATTLE

Seattle police investigate fatal attack

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police are investigating after a man was found dead after an attack. Police were sent to Martin Luther King Jr Way South just after 9 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a 911 call. Officers arrived to find a 29-year-old man gravely injured. The man was rushed to a local hospital as medics performed CPR, but the victim was later pronounced dead. Police have not released details on how the man died, only saying he was a victim of an assault and that homicide detectives are working the case.

COMMISSIONER-CHILD ABUSE IMAGES

Commissioner pleads guilty to possessing child rape images

WOODINVILLE, Wash. (AP) — A suburban Seattle water district commissioner has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in a U.S. District Court in Seattle. U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran said Wednesday that Woodinville Water District Commissioner Dale Knapinski was indicted in November 2019. KOMO reports court documents show the FBI began investigation an IP address in Woodinville which was using a peer-to-peer file sharing program to download images of child rape and abuse. Agents executed a search warrant on Knapinski’s computer in 2019 and recovered about 280 images of child rape and abuse.

AP-US-NORTHWEST-PROTESTS

Protesters gather, damage Democratic headquarters in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a group of about 150 protesters carrying anti-Biden and anti-police signs marched in Portland streets and damaged the headquarters of the Democratic Party of Oregon. The group smashed windows and spray-painted anarchist symbols Wednesday at the political party building and police say eight arrests were made. Police say it was one of four groups gathering in the city on Inauguration Day. A group of about 150 people also marched in Seattle, where police say windows at a federal courthouse were broken and three people were arrested.

AP-US-GRAY-WHALES

Gray whale population drops by quarter off U.S. West Coast

SEATTLE (AP) — Researchers say the population of gray whales off the West Coast of the United States has fallen by nearly one-quarter since 2016, resembling a similar die-off two decades ago. NOAA Fisheries reported Tuesday that surveys counted about 6,000 fewer migrating whales last winter, 21,000 as compared with 27,000 in 2016. The agency declared an “unusual mortality event” in 2019 as dozens of gray whales washed up on Pacific Ocean beaches. Scientists aren’t sure what has been causing the die-off. But they believe that it is within the range of previous population fluctuations and that the number of whales may have exceeded what the environment can support.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-SECURITY

At least $1.6 million spent on Washington Capitol security

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — At least $1.6 million has been spent by the state and the Washington State Patrol over the past two weeks in costs related to security at the state Capitol, and that number is expected to climb. The state Department of Enterprise Services says its costs in the same time frame were about $33,000, including more than $14,000 for the temporary fencing that was erected outside of the Capitol and some surrounding legislative buildings. Officials say it will take a couple of weeks to calculate the costs affiliated with the activation of 750 members of the National Guard.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINATION NUMBERS

Hospital association: ‘Concerns’ about Inslee vaccine plan

SEATTLE (AP) — While the state struggles to bolster its vaccination distribution, the Washington Department of Health has started reporting its most updated vaccination numbers on its daily COVID-19 data dashboard. The state’s goal is to reach 45,000 vaccine doses per day, Gov. Jay Inslee said Monday, promising to add new vaccination sites, mobilize thousands of workers and make everyone 65 and over immediately eligible. But there is also pushback from the health community to Inslee’s plan for meeting the new goal. Instead of waiting for vaccines to arrive before making appointments, providers should operate on the assumption that more supplies are coming and cancel appointments if necessary. The Washington State Hospital Association says cancelling appointments would undermine confidence.