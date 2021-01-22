Portland St. seeks revenge on Idaho State

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Idaho State (8-6, 5-2) vs. Portland State (2-8, 1-4)

The Viking Pavilion, Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 3:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State goes for the season sweep over Portland State after winning the previous matchup in Portland. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 21, when the Bengals shot 48.8 percent from the field while limiting Portland State’s shooters to just 33.9 percent on the way to a 64-57 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Portland State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. James Scott, Khalid Thomas, Amari McCray and Paris Dawson have combined to account for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 66 percent of all Vikings points over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Bengals have scored 67.1 points per game and allowed 63.9 points per game across seven conference games. Those are both nice improvements over the 55 points scored and 69.3 points given up per game to non-conference foes.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Tarik Cool has accounted for 47 percent of all Idaho State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 21 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Portland State is 0-8 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 2-0 when it scores at least 74.

STREAK STATS: Idaho State has won its last four road games, scoring 71 points, while allowing 63 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Idaho State defense has allowed only 62.3 points per game to opponents, which is the 28th-lowest figure in the country. The Portland State offense has put up just 68 points through 10 games (ranked 227th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com