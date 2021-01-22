AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Friday, Jan. 22.

Friday, Jan. 22 8:00 AM Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Franz testifies on bill to fund wildire response – Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Franz Hilary Franz testifies in support of ‘H.B. 1168’ at a Washington State House Rural Development, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee virtual legislative hearing

Friday, Jan. 22 12:30 PM King County Health Officer Duchin provides update on coronavirus – King County Health Officer Dr Jeff Duchin provides an update on coronavirus (COVID-19) trends and vaccine rollout in King County

