Washington St. looks for home win vs Colorado

Colorado (11-4, 6-3) vs. Washington State (9-5, 2-5)

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State looks for its fourth straight win over Colorado at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. The last victory for the Buffaloes at Washington State was a 75-70 win on Jan. 23, 2016.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Washington State’s Isaac Bonton has averaged 16.5 points and 4.1 rebounds while Efe Abogidi has put up 10.1 points and eight rebounds. For the Buffaloes, McKinley Wright IV has averaged 14.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists while Jeriah Horne has put up 11.3 points and 5.5 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Bonton has made or assisted on 50 percent of all Washington State field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 35 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: Washington State is 0-5 this year when it allows 71 points or more and 9-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 71.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Buffaloes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cougars. Washington State has an assist on 31 of 71 field goals (43.7 percent) over its past three contests while Colorado has assists on 46 of 93 field goals (49.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Colorado offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.8 percent of its possessions, which is the 30th-best rate in the nation. The Washington State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 274th among Division I teams).

