Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. MST

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Limited coronavirus vaccine availability, confusion over which Idaho residents should be vaccinated first and rumors of line-jumpers are all complicating the state’s vaccine rollout. Members of Idaho’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee met Friday to help clarify exactly who should have first dibs on the state’s doses. Sarah Leeds with the Idaho Immunization Program says the demand is far higher than the doses available. So far, the federal government has distributed more than 178,000 doses to Idaho. That’s a rate of about 9,970 doses for every 100,000 residents, putting Idaho near the bottom compared to the allotment given other states.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has ripped state lawmakers for jeopardizing efforts to fight the coronavirus and called on residents to contact their senators and representatives. They’re pushing legislation aiming to strip away some of his authority during a crisis like the pandemic. The Republican governor said Friday that the GOP-led Legislature is perpetuating false information and trying to score political points rather than help fight the pandemic. Lawmakers have put forward legislation aimed at ending Little’s coronavirus emergency declaration. Little says ending the emergency could cost the state millions in federal aid and slow vaccinations. Lawmakers say they’re angry about coronavirus restrictions.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State environmental officials are asking lawmakers to approve just over $3 million to deal with toxic discharge and a collapsing tunnel at an abandoned silver and lead mine in central Idaho. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality made the request Friday to the Legislature’s powerful budget-setting committee. Asarco Mining Company filed for bankruptcy in 2015 and agreed to pay the state $1.7 million to take care of cleanup at the mine. About $1 million of the agency’s request Friday is to study a roughly $3 million plan to stabilize the mine that had a collapse following the 6.5 magnitude earthquake in March. Lawmakers will make budget decisions in the coming months.

WARDEN, Wash. (AP) — A massive fire at a potato plant in Warden brought fears of an exploding ammonia tank, forcing the evacuation of nearly a third of the town for several hours. The fire broke out at the Washington Potato Plant around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in one of the dehydrators, according to Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. Employees made it out safely as the flames spread, eventually engulfing much of the plant. Inside the burning building was large ammonia tank that firefighters feared could explode and send a toxic cloud over the region. Officials issued an evacuation notice for the area. Residents returned home around 1 a.m.