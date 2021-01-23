Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown is defending her decision to reject federal guidelines and prioritize teachers for the COVID-19 vaccine before the elderly. She says if all of Oregon’s seniors were vaccinated first teachers would likely not be vaccinated before the school year and many students would not return to in-person learning. In addition, during a Friday news conference, officials from the Oregon Health Authority presented a new vaccination timeline that delays the eligibility for seniors 65 to 69 years old to be vaccinated until March 7 and those 70 to 74 pushed back to Feb. 28.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Wilsonville man is accused of killing his 91-year-old stepfather at the victim’s Washington County home. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Jacob Nebeker was arrested at the scene Friday and is being held in jail without bail on a second-degree murder charge. He is suspected of killing Gilbert Gutjahr. Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to Gutjahr’s home in the Bethany area close to 1 a.m. Friday, after a woman called 911 and said a man had been killed by a family member. Officers found Gutjahr injured inside. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. It wasn’t immediately known if Nebeker has a lawyer to comment on his case.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man accused of striking a Portland police officer while driving a stolen pickup in December — then later escaping custody — has been indicted on attempted murder and other charges. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 24-year-old David Dahlen III escaped a holding cell on the Portland Police Bureau’s detective floor on Jan. 2 in the downtown Multnomah County Justice Center. Police say he then ran down a stairwell and out a door. He was apprehended on Jan. 8 in Southeast Portland. Dahlen was indicted Tuesday on six felony charges and one misdemeanor, and he pleaded not guilty to the charges the next day.

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Washington County libraries is joining the Multnomah County Library system in eliminating overdue fines. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the change will take effect on Jan. 26. Officials say around 12,000 library patrons who have had their accounts suspended because of overdue fines will also gain back their access to those accounts. Washington County Cooperative Library Services manager Lisa Tattersall said in a news release that it’s a landmark step in their mission to eliminate patrons’ barriers wherever possible.