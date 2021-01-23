Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — House and Senate Democrats have released a plan that looks to spend $2.2 billion in federal aid money on COVID-19 relief efforts in Washington state. The plan includes $618 million to boost vaccination efforts and contact tracing, and also includes $668 million for school assistance, $365 million to aid renters and landlords and $240 million for grants to businesses. The bill also looks to spend $50 million for emergency child-care funding and $65 million for the Immigrant Relief Fund. The new legislation crafted between state House and Senate Democrats is one a series of bills being fast-tracked in the Legislature to provide different types of relief.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and his wife, Trudi, have both received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The couple received the Moderna shots at the Sea-Mar Clinic in Olympia. Earlier this week, the state moved into Phase 1B on the vaccination schedule, which was modified to include those who are 65 and older. Phase 1B also includes those age 50 and older who live in multigenerational homes. In December, the state started vaccinating health care workers, high-risk first responders and people living or working in nursing homes. And later phases will include people 50 and older who work in congregate settings like agriculture or grocery stores, and those 16 or older with underlying medical conditions.

SEATTLE (AP) — A suburban Seattle man who advertised a supposed COVID-19 “vaccine” he said he created in his personal lab, has been arrested. KUOW reports Johnny T. Stine faces a misdemeanor charge of introducing misbranded drugs into interstate commerce. According to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington, Stine advertised injections of the supposed vaccine for $400 on his personal Facebook page in March 2020. At that time, there was no authorized COVID-19 vaccine on the market. It wasn’t immediately known if Stine has a lawyer to comment on his case. He could face up to one year in prison if convicted.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine, who came under fire for delays in unemployment benefit payments and the loss of hundreds of millions of dollars to fraud during the pandemic, is leaving her position to join the administration of President Joe Biden. According to a news release issued Friday, LeVine’s departure is effective Feb. 1. No details of her new position have been released. Deputy Commissioner Cami Feek will serve as acting commissioner until Gov. Jay Inslee appoints a permanent replacement.