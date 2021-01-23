Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Branden Carlson scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the first double-double by a Utah player this season, and the balanced, potent Utes offense handed Washington State a stinging 71-56 defeat at home. Washington State had lost but once at Friel Court this season, 86-82 in double overtime to Arizona on Jan. 2. Thursday, Utah made seven of its first 10 shots and never looked back. Four other Utes reached double figures with Timmy Allen scoring 13, Alfonso Plummer and Riley Battin 12 each and Mikael Jantunen 10. Noah Williams led the Cougars with 17 points, five assists and four steals. Efe Abogidi added 12 points.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sedona Prince scored 14 points, Taylor Mikesell added 11 — including four free throws in the closing seconds — and No. 13 Oregon beat Washington State 58-50. Washington State’s Cherilyn Molina hit a 3-pointer to make it 44-all with 4:09 to play, but Te-Hina Paopao answered with a layup 19 seconds later as Oregon scored 10 of the next 12 points to take an eight-point lead with 27 seconds remaining. WSU missed seven consecutive field-goal attempts over than span and the Ducks made 10 of 12 from the free-throw line in the final three minutes. Charlisse Leger-Walker led Washington State (7-4, 5-4 Pac-12) with 24 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. national team forward Jordan Morris was loaned Friday from Major League Soccer’s Seattle Sounders to the Welsh club Swansea of the second-tier English Championship for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. Morris joins a Swans side that is second, seven points behind Norwich. The top two clubs at the end of the season receive automatic promotion to the Premier League.

UNDATED (AP) — Contact tracing is the method of figuring out who may have possibly been exposed to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. It has been a major factor in the NBA’s decisions to postpone 20 games so far this season, including the latest three Memphis Grizzlies’ games that the league decided Thursday to push back. It’s part of a process in which the NBA and its teams take a deep dive into who people have been around over a two-day period once someone tests positive.