Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

With limited vaccine, Idaho faces priority group confusion

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Limited coronavirus vaccine availability, confusion over which Idaho residents should be vaccinated first and rumors of line-jumpers are all complicating the state’s vaccine rollout. Members of Idaho’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee met Friday to help clarify exactly who should have first dibs on the state’s doses. Sarah Leeds with the Idaho Immunization Program says the demand is far higher than the doses available. So far, the federal government has distributed more than 178,000 doses to Idaho. That’s a rate of about 9,970 doses for every 100,000 residents, putting Idaho near the bottom compared to the allotment given other states.

IDAHO POWER STRUGGLE

Idaho governor rips state lawmakers amid pandemic concerns

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has ripped state lawmakers for jeopardizing efforts to fight the coronavirus and called on residents to contact their senators and representatives. They’re pushing legislation aiming to strip away some of his authority during a crisis like the pandemic. The Republican governor said Friday that the GOP-led Legislature is perpetuating false information and trying to score political points rather than help fight the pandemic. Lawmakers have put forward legislation aimed at ending Little’s coronavirus emergency declaration. Little says ending the emergency could cost the state millions in federal aid and slow vaccinations. Lawmakers say they’re angry about coronavirus restrictions.

TRIUMPH MINE-POLLUTION

Lawmakers asked to approve $3 million for old mine cleanup

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State environmental officials are asking lawmakers to approve just over $3 million to deal with toxic discharge and a collapsing tunnel at an abandoned silver and lead mine in central Idaho. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality made the request Friday to the Legislature’s powerful budget-setting committee. Asarco Mining Company filed for bankruptcy in 2015 and agreed to pay the state $1.7 million to take care of cleanup at the mine. About $1 million of the agency’s request Friday is to study a roughly $3 million plan to stabilize the mine that had a collapse following the 6.5 magnitude earthquake in March. Lawmakers will make budget decisions in the coming months.

POTATO PLANT FIRE

Massive fire at potato plant forces evacuations

WARDEN, Wash. (AP) — A massive fire at a potato plant in Warden brought fears of an exploding ammonia tank, forcing the evacuation of nearly a third of the town for several hours. The fire broke out at the Washington Potato Plant around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in one of the dehydrators, according to Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. Employees made it out safely as the flames spread, eventually engulfing much of the plant. Inside the burning building was large ammonia tank that firefighters feared could explode and send a toxic cloud over the region. Officials issued an evacuation notice for the area. Residents returned home around 1 a.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARREST

Seattle ‘vaccine’ peddler arrested for selling untested drug

SEATTLE (AP) — A suburban Seattle man who advertised a supposed COVID-19 “vaccine” he said he created in his personal lab, has been arrested. KUOW reports Johnny T. Stine faces a misdemeanor charge of introducing misbranded drugs into interstate commerce. According to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington, Stine advertised injections of the supposed vaccine for $400 on his personal Facebook page in March 2020. At that time, there was no authorized COVID-19 vaccine on the market. It wasn’t immediately known if Stine has a lawyer to comment on his case. He could face up to one year in prison if convicted.

IDAHO POWER STRUGGLE

Idaho House OKs plan to let lawmakers call special sessions

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A constitutional amendment allowing the part-time Idaho Legislature to call itself into a special session has passed the House and is headed to the Senate. The House mustered the two-thirds vote required to approve the legislation, which supporters say is needed to provide a check on the governor’s authority. The measure stems from lawmaker dissatisfaction with restrictions that Republican Gov. Brad Little put in place last March to reduce coronavirus infections and deaths. The legislation must also pass the Senate with a two-thirds majority before going to voters in the November 2022 general election.