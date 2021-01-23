Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Governor defends decision to vaccinate Oregon teachers first

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown is defending her decision to reject federal guidelines and prioritize teachers for the COVID-19 vaccine before the elderly. She says if all of Oregon’s seniors were vaccinated first teachers would likely not be vaccinated before the school year and many students would not return to in-person learning. In addition, during a Friday news conference, officials from the Oregon Health Authority presented a new vaccination timeline that delays the eligibility for seniors 65 to 69 years old to be vaccinated until March 7 and those 70 to 74 pushed back to Feb. 28.

ELDERLY MAN KILLED

Man charged with killing 91-year-old stepfather

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Wilsonville man is accused of killing his 91-year-old stepfather at the victim’s Washington County home. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Jacob Nebeker was arrested at the scene Friday and is being held in jail without bail on a second-degree murder charge. He is suspected of killing Gilbert Gutjahr. Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to Gutjahr’s home in the Bethany area close to 1 a.m. Friday, after a woman called 911 and said a man had been killed by a family member. Officers found Gutjahr injured inside. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. It wasn’t immediately known if Nebeker has a lawyer to comment on his case.

POLICE ASSAULT ESCAPE-INDICTMENT

Man accused of hitting cop, escaping custody indicted

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man accused of striking a Portland police officer while driving a stolen pickup in December — then later escaping custody — has been indicted on attempted murder and other charges. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 24-year-old David Dahlen III escaped a holding cell on the Portland Police Bureau’s detective floor on Jan. 2 in the downtown Multnomah County Justice Center. Police say he then ran down a stairwell and out a door. He was apprehended on Jan. 8 in Southeast Portland. Dahlen was indicted Tuesday on six felony charges and one misdemeanor, and he pleaded not guilty to the charges the next day.

LIBRARY FINES

County ends overdue library fines on all materials

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Washington County libraries is joining the Multnomah County Library system in eliminating overdue fines. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the change will take effect on Jan. 26. Officials say around 12,000 library patrons who have had their accounts suspended because of overdue fines will also gain back their access to those accounts. Washington County Cooperative Library Services manager Lisa Tattersall said in a news release that it’s a landmark step in their mission to eliminate patrons’ barriers wherever possible.

CAPITOL PROTEST-ARREST

Salem Capitol protester arrested on attempted assault charge

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A man wanted for his alleged role in an attack on officers at the Oregon State Capitol on Dec. 21 has been arrested. The Salem Police Department says Richard Braatz of Eugene was arrested Thursday in Salem while participating in a rally to protest the presidential election results. Braatz was lodged at the Marion County Correctional Facility on charges of second-degree attempted assault and riot in connection with a special legislative session on Dec. 21. Demonstrators, some armed, attacked authorities that day with bear spray, broke glass doors and called for the arrest of Gov. Kate Brown. It wasn’t immediately known if Braatz has a lawyer to comment on his case.

RANCHING STANDOFF-GRAZING PERMIT

Trump gives permit to ranchers whose case led to occupation

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Bureau of Land Management in the final days of the Trump administration has issued a grazing permit to Oregon ranchers whose imprisonment sparked the armed takeover of a federal wildlife refuge. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that Interior Secretary David Bernhardt restored Dwight and Steven Hammond’s grazing permit, which lasts for 10 years. The Hammonds had it revoked after a jury convicted them in 2012 for arson on public lands. The men went to prison, served time and were released, but the U.S. Department of Justice later ordered them back to prison to finish the mandatory minimum five-year sentence. That kicked off the 41-day armed occupation of the national wildlife refuge.

OREGON-STATE OF STATE

Brown looks back at Oregon’s crises and ahead to goals

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nearly a year after the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Oregon, Governor Kate Brown delivered her annual State of the State speech. During the 45-minute speech Thursday Brown reflected on the challenges Oregonians have faced in the last year — the pandemic, protests and wildfires — and outlined her goals for the future, focusing on racial equity, ensuring children return to school, mitigating wildfire danger and expanding health care access. In the State of the State speech, which is usually presented to a joint session of the Oregon Legislature but instead was held virtually due to the pandemic and pre-recorded, Brown defended her approach to the pandemic.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INMATE DEATHS

3 more people in Oregon prisons infected with COVID-19 die

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — State officials say three more people who were incarcerated in Oregon prisons have died after contracting COVID-19. The Oregon Department of Corrections said Thursday that two men at Two Rivers Correctional Institution who were both between 70 and 80 years old died at a local hospital this week. Officials also said a man who was between 55 and 65 years old at Oregon State Penitentiary died Thursday at a nearby hospital. Officials say he was the 36th person to die in Oregon prisons after testing positive for COVID-19. Officials say the Oregon State Police have been notified, and the Medical Examiner will determine cause of death, which is standard practice.