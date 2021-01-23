Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LEGISLATION

House and Senate Democrats unveil COVID-19 relief bill

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — House and Senate Democrats have released a plan that looks to spend $2.2 billion in federal aid money on COVID-19 relief efforts in Washington state. The plan includes $618 million to boost vaccination efforts and contact tracing, and also includes $668 million for school assistance, $365 million to aid renters and landlords and $240 million for grants to businesses. The bill also looks to spend $50 million for emergency child-care funding and $65 million for the Immigrant Relief Fund. The new legislation crafted between state House and Senate Democrats is one a series of bills being fast-tracked in the Legislature to provide different types of relief.

WASHINGTON GOVERNOR-VACCINE

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee receives COVID-19 vaccine

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and his wife, Trudi, have both received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The couple received the Moderna shots at the Sea-Mar Clinic in Olympia. Earlier this week, the state moved into Phase 1B on the vaccination schedule, which was modified to include those who are 65 and older. Phase 1B also includes those age 50 and older who live in multigenerational homes. In December, the state started vaccinating health care workers, high-risk first responders and people living or working in nursing homes. And later phases will include people 50 and older who work in congregate settings like agriculture or grocery stores, and those 16 or older with underlying medical conditions.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARREST

Seattle ‘vaccine’ peddler arrested for selling untested drug

SEATTLE (AP) — A suburban Seattle man who advertised a supposed COVID-19 “vaccine” he said he created in his personal lab, has been arrested. KUOW reports Johnny T. Stine faces a misdemeanor charge of introducing misbranded drugs into interstate commerce. According to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington, Stine advertised injections of the supposed vaccine for $400 on his personal Facebook page in March 2020. At that time, there was no authorized COVID-19 vaccine on the market. It wasn’t immediately known if Stine has a lawyer to comment on his case. He could face up to one year in prison if convicted.

EMPLOYMENT SECURITY DEPARTURE

Head of state employment agency to join Biden administration

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine, who came under fire for delays in unemployment benefit payments and the loss of hundreds of millions of dollars to fraud during the pandemic, is leaving her position to join the administration of President Joe Biden. According to a news release issued Friday, LeVine’s departure is effective Feb. 1. No details of her new position have been released. Deputy Commissioner Cami Feek will serve as acting commissioner until Gov. Jay Inslee appoints a permanent replacement.

GAS TAX-LEGISLATION

Washington state introduces bill to increase state gas tax

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Lawmakers in Washington state have introduced legislation that could increase the state gas tax, making it the highest in the country at 67.4 cents a gallon. KING-TV reported that the proposal calls for a 18-cent increase a gallon in the state’s gas tax. The bill sponsored by Democratic state Rep. Jake Fey would increase the price by 10 cents a gallon this year and another 8 cents a gallon in 2022. Officials say Washington state drivers currently pay 49.4 cents a gallon in state taxes. Fey said the funding would pay for transportation projects. Some lawmakers have argued the state should instead prioritize aid for residents impacted by the pandemic.

POTATO PLANT FIRE

Massive fire at potato plant forces evacuations

WARDEN, Wash. (AP) — A massive fire at a potato plant in Warden brought fears of an exploding ammonia tank, forcing the evacuation of nearly a third of the town for several hours. The fire broke out at the Washington Potato Plant around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in one of the dehydrators, according to Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. Employees made it out safely as the flames spread, eventually engulfing much of the plant. Inside the burning building was large ammonia tank that firefighters feared could explode and send a toxic cloud over the region. Officials issued an evacuation notice for the area. Residents returned home around 1 a.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Amazon offers pop-up clinic as state tries to speed vaccines

SEATTLE (AP) — On the anniversary of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the United States, Amazon said Thursday it will host a one-day vaccination drive in Seattle this weekend to inoculate as many as 2,000 people. The tech giant, which has also offered its help to the new Biden administration as it tries to speed vaccine rollouts nationwide, said it would partner with Virginia Mason Medical Center on the effort Sunday. Meanwhile, Washington state health officials are plowing ahead with plans to open four mass vaccination sites next week, despite logistical concerns that include questions about vaccine supply.

CAPITOL SECURITY

National Guard withdraws from Capitol, other measures remain

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee says while the Washington National Guard will begin to withdraw from the Capitol campus in Olympia, some added long-term security measures will remain in the wake of increased threats that led up to Inauguration Day. Inslee said Thursday he was pleased that law enforcement kept the area protected from potential civil unrest. He said the National Guard would demobilize over the weekend, but people can expect a long-term increased Washington State Patrol presence. Inslee had said the Guard would support security efforts at the Capitol at least through Inauguration Day “due to evolving intelligence on security threats” posed in all 50 state Capitols.

CAPITOL PROTESTER CHARGED

Man accused of using bear spray on journalists charged

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle man who is accused of using bear spray on two photojournalists and threatening a newspaper reporter during the Jan. 6 protests started by former President Donald Trump’s supporters at the Washington state Capitol has been charged. Damon Huseman was charged Jan. 11 on accusations that he sprayed the faces of two journalists with bear spray and incapacitated the men for hours. Huseman is also accused of lunging at a reporter in an attempt to grab her cellphone and threatening her and other journalists, at one point saying, “We’re going to shoot you (expletive) dead in the next year.” He has pleaded not guilty to all three of his charges.

LEGISLATURE-SPORTS BETTING

Bill to expand sports gambling introduced in Legislature

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A bill to expand sports gambling in Washington state beyond Indian casinos has been introduced in the state Legislature for the second consecutive year.The Senate bill seeks to expand sports betting to include the state’s licensed card rooms and horse race tracks and is once again being pushed by Nevada-based Maverick Gaming.A similar proposal failed last year, but supporters say the new effort has bipartisan support and could provide revenues to help the state’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.Last session, lawmakers approved sports gaming for Native American tribes, but that has yet to take effect as government compacts are still being negotiated. Lawmakers at the same time rebuffed a bill seeking to open sports gambling to non-tribal competition.