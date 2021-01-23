AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Saturday, Jan. 23.

Sunday, Jan. 24 8:30 AM Josephine County health officials hold media walkthrough ahead of mass vaccination event – Josephine County Public Health Officials hold media walkthrough ahead of the county’s first mass coronavirus (COVID-19) mass vaccination event. Event includes Public Health Director Mike Weber receiving his first COVID-19 vaccination

Location: Josephine County Fairgrounds, 1451 Fairgrounds Rd, Grants Pass, OR

Weblinks: http://josephinecounty.gov

Contacts: Josephine County Press, news@josephinecounty.gov

Additional information on how to participate in the clinics and when to arrive will be posted to http://www.co.josephine.or.us/Page.asp?NavID=2288.