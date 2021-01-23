Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Kamiah 63, Troy 34
Lewiston 59, Sandpoint 46
Meridian 69, Borah 40
Rigby 59, Hillcrest 55
St. Maries 50, Orofino 38
Weiser 37, Homedale 31
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 38, West Side 29
Clearwater Valley 59, Logos 42
Grangeville 55, McCall-Donnelly 35
Ririe 41, N. Fremont 36
Sandpoint 50, Lewiston 40
Timberlake 53, Bonners Ferry 39
Timberline-Weippe 61, Rocky Mountain 37
Tri-Valley 44, Council 22
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
