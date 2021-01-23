Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 8:43 pm

Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Kamiah 63, Troy 34

Lewiston 59, Sandpoint 46

Meridian 69, Borah 40

Rigby 59, Hillcrest 55

St. Maries 50, Orofino 38

Weiser 37, Homedale 31

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 38, West Side 29

Clearwater Valley 59, Logos 42

Grangeville 55, McCall-Donnelly 35

Ririe 41, N. Fremont 36

Sandpoint 50, Lewiston 40

Timberlake 53, Bonners Ferry 39

Timberline-Weippe 61, Rocky Mountain 37

Tri-Valley 44, Council 22

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

