Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters have recovered the body of an Oregon woman whose vehicle was swept away in a deep mudslide during a winter storm last week. Jennifer Camus Moore, a registered nurse from Warrendale, Oregon, was driving in the Columbia River Gorge early Wednesday when her SUV was buried under about 15 feet of mud, rock and trees. Crews used front loaders, dump trucks and other heavy equipment to clear the edges of the debris field as they tried to find her in the wet, unstable mud. A private contractor helped verify the location of her vehicle on Saturday morning by using a high-powered metal detector.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington and Oregon are now confirming additional cases of the more contagious variant of COVID-19 in the Pacific Northwest. The Washington Department of Health announced Saturday that the B.1.1.7 variant, which first emerged in the United Kingdom last September, has been confirmed by DNA sequencing in two cases in Snohomish County. Those are the first confirmed cases in Washington. The Oregon Health Authority confirmed a second case, in someone from Yamhill County, a week after the first case was detected in Multnomah County. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no conclusive evidence that it’s more severe than other strains of the virus.

UNDATED (AP) — Right-wing extremism has previously mostly played out in isolated pockets of America or in smaller cities. In contrast, the deadly attack by rioters on the U.S. Capitol targeted the very heart of government. It brought together members of disparate groups, creating the opportunity for extremists to establish links with each other. Experts say that potentially sets the stage for more violent actions. But Donald Trump is no longer president and has faded as a presence for extremists to coalesce around. And some are angry that Trump disassociated himself from the Capitol attack he stoked.

CASCADE LOCKS, Ore. (AP) — A hiker has been rescued in Oregon, apparently three days after he fell down a 50-foot cliff in the Columbia River Gorge. The Coast Guard and the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office say they brought the 43-year-old to safety on Friday night after he was discovered by two other hikers at the base of the cliff, about a mile from the start of the Gorton Creek Trail. He was conscious but injured, disoriented and possibly hypothermic, and authorities said he likely would not have survived the night. He was flown to a Portland hospital in stable condition.