Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters have recovered the body of an Oregon woman whose vehicle was swept away in a deep mudslide during a winter storm last week. Jennifer Camus Moore, a registered nurse from Warrendale, Oregon, was driving in the Columbia River Gorge early Wednesday when her SUV was buried under about 15 feet of mud, rock and trees. Crews used front loaders, dump trucks and other heavy equipment to clear the edges of the debris field as they tried to find her in the wet, unstable mud. A private contractor helped verify the location of her vehicle on Saturday morning by using a high-powered metal detector.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The Tacoma News-Tribune reports that at least one person was injured after a police car plowed through a crowd of pedestrians Saturday night who were watching a downtown street race. Police say the incident happened just before 7 p.m. when a crowd of about 100 people watched several cars spinning in circles in a downtown street. A witness says the police car arrived at the scene and then it was driven through the crowd after people tried to block the vehicle. Video posted on social media show that the police car hits something or somebody. Another video from the same scene and posted to Twitter appears to show the vehicle driving over a person on the ground.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington and Oregon are now confirming additional cases of the more contagious variant of COVID-19 in the Pacific Northwest. The Washington Department of Health announced Saturday that the B.1.1.7 variant, which first emerged in the United Kingdom last September, has been confirmed by DNA sequencing in two cases in Snohomish County. Those are the first confirmed cases in Washington. The Oregon Health Authority confirmed a second case, in someone from Yamhill County, a week after the first case was detected in Multnomah County. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no conclusive evidence that it’s more severe than other strains of the virus.

UNDATED (AP) — Right-wing extremism has previously mostly played out in isolated pockets of America or in smaller cities. In contrast, the deadly attack by rioters on the U.S. Capitol targeted the very heart of government. It brought together members of disparate groups, creating the opportunity for extremists to establish links with each other. Experts say that potentially sets the stage for more violent actions. But Donald Trump is no longer president and has faded as a presence for extremists to coalesce around. And some are angry that Trump disassociated himself from the Capitol attack he stoked.