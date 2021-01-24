Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

EUGENE, Ore (AP) — Ethan Thompson scored 19 points and Warith Alatishe had 14 points and 16 rebounds as Oregon State beat No. 21 Oregon 75-64. Jarod Lucas added 13 points and the Beavers had a 42-23 rebounding edge in their third straight victory. Thompson, a senior guard, joined Gary Payton as the only players in school history with at least 1,400 points and 400 assists. He was 3 for 11 from the field, but made 12 of 14 free throws and scored 14 points in the second half. Eugene Omoruyi had 15 points and nine rebounds for Oregon, playing without four projected starters. Freshman guard Jalen Terry scored 13 points.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 22 points and freshman Jalen Suggs came close to a triple-double as top-ranked and undefeated Gonzaga crushed Pacific 95-49 for its 19th consecutive victory dating to last season. Corey Kispert had 16 points and Joel Ayayi scored 12 for Gonzaga, which won its 47th consecutive home game — the longest streak in the nation. Suggs finished with nine points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Daniss Jenkins scored 17 points for Pacific, which tried to play its slowdown game but was undone by poor shooting.

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Evan Battey had 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting, McKinley Wright IV added all 12 of his points in the second half, and Colorado rallied from an 18-point, first-half deficit to beat Washington State 70-59. Jabari Walker scored eight and Wright added six of Colorado’s 14 straight points to build its biggest lead at 66-48. D’Shawn Schwartz added 11 points and Walker had nine. Wright added seven rebounds and five assists. Isaac Bonton scored nine of his 21 points in the first eight minutes of the game while the Cougars (9-6, 2-6) made nine of their first 10 shots and jumped to a 23-5 lead.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Khalid Thomas registered 14 points as Portland State easily defeated Idaho State 69-43. Robert Ford III led the Bengals with 10 points.