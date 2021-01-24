Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CAPITOL BREACH-THE ROAD TO RIOT

Capitol attack reflects US extremist evolution over decades

Right-wing extremism has previously mostly played out in isolated pockets of America or in smaller cities. In contrast, the deadly attack by rioters on the U.S. Capitol targeted the very heart of government. It brought together members of disparate groups, creating the opportunity for extremists to establish links with each other. Experts say that potentially sets the stage for more violent actions. But Donald Trump is no longer president and has faded as a presence for extremists to coalesce around. And some are angry that Trump disassociated himself from the Capitol attack he stoked.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTHWEST

Washington, Oregon report cases of new strain of coronavirus

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington and Oregon are now confirming additional cases of the more contagious variant of COVID-19 in the Pacific Northwest. The Washington Department of Health announced Saturday that the B.1.1.7 variant, which first emerged in the United Kingdom last September, has been confirmed by DNA sequencing in two cases in Snohomish County. Those are the first confirmed cases in Washington. The Oregon Health Authority confirmed a second case, in someone from Yamhill County, a week after the first case was detected in Multnomah County. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no conclusive evidence that it’s more severe than other strains of the virus.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

With limited vaccine, Idaho faces priority group confusion

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Limited coronavirus vaccine availability, confusion over which Idaho residents should be vaccinated first and rumors of line-jumpers are all complicating the state’s vaccine rollout. Members of Idaho’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee met Friday to help clarify exactly who should have first dibs on the state’s doses. Sarah Leeds with the Idaho Immunization Program says the demand is far higher than the doses available. So far, the federal government has distributed more than 178,000 doses to Idaho. That’s a rate of about 9,970 doses for every 100,000 residents, putting Idaho near the bottom compared to the allotment given other states.

IDAHO POWER STRUGGLE

Idaho governor rips state lawmakers amid pandemic concerns

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has ripped state lawmakers for jeopardizing efforts to fight the coronavirus and called on residents to contact their senators and representatives. They’re pushing legislation aiming to strip away some of his authority during a crisis like the pandemic. The Republican governor said Friday that the GOP-led Legislature is perpetuating false information and trying to score political points rather than help fight the pandemic. Lawmakers have put forward legislation aimed at ending Little’s coronavirus emergency declaration. Little says ending the emergency could cost the state millions in federal aid and slow vaccinations. Lawmakers say they’re angry about coronavirus restrictions.

TRIUMPH MINE-POLLUTION

Lawmakers asked to approve $3 million for old mine cleanup

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State environmental officials are asking lawmakers to approve just over $3 million to deal with toxic discharge and a collapsing tunnel at an abandoned silver and lead mine in central Idaho. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality made the request Friday to the Legislature’s powerful budget-setting committee. Asarco Mining Company filed for bankruptcy in 2015 and agreed to pay the state $1.7 million to take care of cleanup at the mine. About $1 million of the agency’s request Friday is to study a roughly $3 million plan to stabilize the mine that had a collapse following the 6.5 magnitude earthquake in March. Lawmakers will make budget decisions in the coming months.

POTATO PLANT FIRE

Massive fire at potato plant forces evacuations

WARDEN, Wash. (AP) — A massive fire at a potato plant in Warden brought fears of an exploding ammonia tank, forcing the evacuation of nearly a third of the town for several hours. The fire broke out at the Washington Potato Plant around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in one of the dehydrators, according to Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. Employees made it out safely as the flames spread, eventually engulfing much of the plant. Inside the burning building was large ammonia tank that firefighters feared could explode and send a toxic cloud over the region. Officials issued an evacuation notice for the area. Residents returned home around 1 a.m.