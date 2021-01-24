Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NORTHWEST STORM-MISSING WOMAN

Crews recover body of Oregon woman swept away in mudslide

Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters have recovered the body of an Oregon woman whose vehicle was swept away in a deep mudslide during a winter storm last week. Jennifer Camus Moore, a registered nurse from Warrendale, Oregon, was driving in the Columbia River Gorge early Wednesday when her SUV was buried under about 15 feet of mud, rock and trees. Crews used front loaders, dump trucks and other heavy equipment to clear the edges of the debris field as they tried to find her in the wet, unstable mud. A private contractor helped verify the location of her vehicle on Saturday morning by using a high-powered metal detector.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTHWEST

Washington, Oregon report cases of new strain of coronavirus

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington and Oregon are now confirming additional cases of the more contagious variant of COVID-19 in the Pacific Northwest. The Washington Department of Health announced Saturday that the B.1.1.7 variant, which first emerged in the United Kingdom last September, has been confirmed by DNA sequencing in two cases in Snohomish County. Those are the first confirmed cases in Washington. The Oregon Health Authority confirmed a second case, in someone from Yamhill County, a week after the first case was detected in Multnomah County. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no conclusive evidence that it’s more severe than other strains of the virus.

CAPITOL BREACH-THE ROAD TO RIOT

Capitol attack reflects US extremist evolution over decades

Right-wing extremism has previously mostly played out in isolated pockets of America or in smaller cities. In contrast, the deadly attack by rioters on the U.S. Capitol targeted the very heart of government. It brought together members of disparate groups, creating the opportunity for extremists to establish links with each other. Experts say that potentially sets the stage for more violent actions. But Donald Trump is no longer president and has faded as a presence for extremists to coalesce around. And some are angry that Trump disassociated himself from the Capitol attack he stoked.

HIKER RESCUED

Hiker rescued after falling down cliff in Columbia Gorge

CASCADE LOCKS, Ore. (AP) — A hiker has been rescued in Oregon, apparently three days after he fell down a 50-foot cliff in the Columbia River Gorge. The Coast Guard and the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office say they brought the 43-year-old to safety on Friday night after he was discovered by two other hikers at the base of the cliff, about a mile from the start of the Gorton Creek Trail. He was conscious but injured, disoriented and possibly hypothermic, and authorities said he likely would not have survived the night. He was flown to a Portland hospital in stable condition.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Governor defends decision to vaccinate Oregon teachers first

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown is defending her decision to reject federal guidelines and prioritize teachers for the COVID-19 vaccine before the elderly. She says if all of Oregon’s seniors were vaccinated first teachers would likely not be vaccinated before the school year and many students would not return to in-person learning. In addition, during a Friday news conference, officials from the Oregon Health Authority presented a new vaccination timeline that delays the eligibility for seniors 65 to 69 years old to be vaccinated until March 7 and those 70 to 74 pushed back to Feb. 28.

ELDERLY MAN KILLED

Man charged with killing 91-year-old stepfather

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Wilsonville man is accused of killing his 91-year-old stepfather at the victim’s Washington County home. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Jacob Nebeker was arrested at the scene Friday and is being held in jail without bail on a second-degree murder charge. He is suspected of killing Gilbert Gutjahr. Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to Gutjahr’s home in the Bethany area close to 1 a.m. Friday, after a woman called 911 and said a man had been killed by a family member. Officers found Gutjahr injured inside. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. It wasn’t immediately known if Nebeker has a lawyer to comment on his case.

POLICE ASSAULT ESCAPE-INDICTMENT

Man accused of hitting cop, escaping custody indicted

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man accused of striking a Portland police officer while driving a stolen pickup in December — then later escaping custody — has been indicted on attempted murder and other charges. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 24-year-old David Dahlen III escaped a holding cell on the Portland Police Bureau’s detective floor on Jan. 2 in the downtown Multnomah County Justice Center. Police say he then ran down a stairwell and out a door. He was apprehended on Jan. 8 in Southeast Portland. Dahlen was indicted Tuesday on six felony charges and one misdemeanor, and he pleaded not guilty to the charges the next day.

LIBRARY FINES

County ends overdue library fines on all materials

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Washington County libraries is joining the Multnomah County Library system in eliminating overdue fines. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the change will take effect on Jan. 26. Officials say around 12,000 library patrons who have had their accounts suspended because of overdue fines will also gain back their access to those accounts. Washington County Cooperative Library Services manager Lisa Tattersall said in a news release that it’s a landmark step in their mission to eliminate patrons’ barriers wherever possible.