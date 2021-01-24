Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NORTHWEST STORM-MISSING WOMAN

Crews recover body of Oregon woman swept away in mudslide

Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters have recovered the body of an Oregon woman whose vehicle was swept away in a deep mudslide during a winter storm last week. Jennifer Camus Moore, a registered nurse from Warrendale, Oregon, was driving in the Columbia River Gorge early Wednesday when her SUV was buried under about 15 feet of mud, rock and trees. Crews used front loaders, dump trucks and other heavy equipment to clear the edges of the debris field as they tried to find her in the wet, unstable mud. A private contractor helped verify the location of her vehicle on Saturday morning by using a high-powered metal detector.

POLICE CAR HITS PEDESTRIANS

Person injured after police car drives through crowd at race

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The Tacoma News-Tribune reports that at least one person was injured after a police car plowed through a crowd of pedestrians Saturday night who were watching a downtown street race. Police say the incident happened just before 7 p.m. when a crowd of about 100 people watched several cars spinning in circles in a downtown street. A witness says the police car arrived at the scene and then it was driven through the crowd after people tried to block the vehicle. Video posted on social media show that the police car hits something or somebody. Another video from the same scene and posted to Twitter appears to show the vehicle driving over a person on the ground.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTHWEST

Washington, Oregon report cases of new strain of coronavirus

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington and Oregon are now confirming additional cases of the more contagious variant of COVID-19 in the Pacific Northwest. The Washington Department of Health announced Saturday that the B.1.1.7 variant, which first emerged in the United Kingdom last September, has been confirmed by DNA sequencing in two cases in Snohomish County. Those are the first confirmed cases in Washington. The Oregon Health Authority confirmed a second case, in someone from Yamhill County, a week after the first case was detected in Multnomah County. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no conclusive evidence that it’s more severe than other strains of the virus.

CAPITOL BREACH-THE ROAD TO RIOT

Capitol attack reflects US extremist evolution over decades

Right-wing extremism has previously mostly played out in isolated pockets of America or in smaller cities. In contrast, the deadly attack by rioters on the U.S. Capitol targeted the very heart of government. It brought together members of disparate groups, creating the opportunity for extremists to establish links with each other. Experts say that potentially sets the stage for more violent actions. But Donald Trump is no longer president and has faded as a presence for extremists to coalesce around. And some are angry that Trump disassociated himself from the Capitol attack he stoked.

SEATTLE PROTESTS

Seattle police vow tougher handling of protest vandalism

SEATTLE (AP) — Interim Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz says the city is getting tougher on those who commit vandalism during street protests. The Seattle Times reports that Diaz announced the new policy before an anticipated protest Saturday, and that it was coordinated with Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes. Over the past year, police have made about 600 arrests during protests, but in many cases misdemeanors have not been prosecuted. But Diaz says that’s changing and those suspects will have their day in court — especially those who have been arrested repeatedly for vandalism.

RIOTER-MURDER CHARGE

Man accused of taking police gun in riot faces murder charge

SEATTLE (AP) — A man accused of taking a rifle from a burned-out Seattle police car during a riot last spring now faces a murder charge in an unrelated shooting. The King County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday it had charged 25-year-old Jacob D. Little, of Everett, with second-degree murder and second-degree assault for a shooting in a Renton parking lot in August that left one person dead and another injured. Little’s attorney did not immediately return a call seeking comment Saturday. Little is in federal custody facing a charge that he took a rifle and silencer from a Seattle police car on May 30, during rioting over the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

OBIT-JIMMIE RODGERS

Jimmie Rodgers, singer of ‘Honeycomb’ and other hits, dies

PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — The singer who recorded the hits “Honeycomb,” “Kisses Sweet Than Wine” and many other popular songs during the 1950s and 60s has died. A publicist says Jimmie Rodgers died Monday from kidney disease in Palm Desert, California, at age 87. He had also tested positive for COVID-19. Rodgers appeared on a talent show and subsequently won an audition and contract with Roulette Records. His musical style ranged from folk and pop to country and traditional ballads. Rodgers’ career in music and movies was disrupted by a severe injury he suffered on a Los Angeles freeway in 1967. He said an off-duty police officer had attacked him, but police said Rodgers had fallen.

HIKER RESCUED

Hiker rescued after falling down cliff in Columbia Gorge

CASCADE LOCKS, Ore. (AP) — A hiker has been rescued in Oregon, apparently three days after he fell down a 50-foot cliff in the Columbia River Gorge. The Coast Guard and the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office say they brought the 43-year-old to safety on Friday night after he was discovered by two other hikers at the base of the cliff, about a mile from the start of the Gorton Creek Trail. He was conscious but injured, disoriented and possibly hypothermic, and authorities said he likely would not have survived the night. He was flown to a Portland hospital in stable condition.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LEGISLATION

House and Senate Democrats unveil COVID-19 relief bill

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — House and Senate Democrats have released a plan that looks to spend $2.2 billion in federal aid money on COVID-19 relief efforts in Washington state. The plan includes $618 million to boost vaccination efforts and contact tracing, and also includes $668 million for school assistance, $365 million to aid renters and landlords and $240 million for grants to businesses. The bill also looks to spend $50 million for emergency child-care funding and $65 million for the Immigrant Relief Fund. The new legislation crafted between state House and Senate Democrats is one a series of bills being fast-tracked in the Legislature to provide different types of relief.

WASHINGTON GOVERNOR-VACCINE

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee receives COVID-19 vaccine

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and his wife, Trudi, have both received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The couple received the Moderna shots at the Sea-Mar Clinic in Olympia. Earlier this week, the state moved into Phase 1B on the vaccination schedule, which was modified to include those who are 65 and older. Phase 1B also includes those age 50 and older who live in multigenerational homes. In December, the state started vaccinating health care workers, high-risk first responders and people living or working in nursing homes. And later phases will include people 50 and older who work in congregate settings like agriculture or grocery stores, and those 16 or older with underlying medical conditions.