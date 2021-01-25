BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 2:45 p.m.

GREEN RIVER KILLER VICTIM

SEATTLE — Genetic genealogy helped identify the youngest known victim of one of the nation’s most prolific serial killers almost 37 years after her remains were discovered near a baseball field south of Seattle. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 360 words. With AP photos.

POLICE CAR HITS PEDESTRIANS

TACOMA, Wash. — Protesters set a large fire, damaged buildings and marched with signs late Sunday in response to a police car driving through a crowd in Washington state the day before, leaving at least two people injured. SENT: 370 words. With AP photos.

PORTLAND PROTESTS MAYOR

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland, Oregon, Mayor Ted Wheeler said Monday the ongoing criminal destruction and violence occurring in his city, which has been the epicenter of protests against racial injustice for eight months, is “unacceptable.” By Sara Cline. SENT: 500 words. With AP photos.

NEWHOUSE REPUBLICAN OPPOSITION

YAKIMA, Wash. — Most of the Republican county leaders in U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse’s congressional district on Monday called for the lawmaker to resign for being one of 10 GOP members of the House to vote for the impeachment of former President Donald Trump. SENT: 290 words. With AP photo.

DECARBONATING CASCADIA GOALS

After more than a decade of the supposedly eco-friendly Pacific Northwest and British Columbia falling short on pledges to fight climate change, a new blueprint emerged this month for how to eliminate all but a sliver of fossil-fuel emissions. By By Peter Fairley. SENT: 2,050 words.

NAVY TRAINING STATE PARKS

SEATTLE — This week the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is expected to decide the fate of a Navy proposal to use up to 28 state coastal parks to help train special operations SEALs on how to be undetectable. SENT: 270 words.

SPORTS

SOC MLS SEASON

Major League Soccer will open the next season on April 3 and conclude with the MLS Cup title game on Dec. 11. Teams will be allowed to start preseason camps on Feb. 22. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 280 words. With AP photos.

BKC–T25-COLLEGE BKB POLL

Gonzaga and Baylor have remained firmly atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll all season while everyone else keeps rotating in and out of the top 10 beneath them as potential challengers. This week, that includes Alabama for the first time in 14 years. By Aaron Beard. SENT: 730 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

FISH WILDLIFE EMPLOYEE SENTENCE: Ex-Fish and Wildlife employee gets jail for fuel theft.

CAPITOL LAWSUIT: Lawsuit seeks reopening of Washington state Capitol grounds.

WOMAN STABBED FATAL: Kent woman fatally stabbed, suspect arrested after standoff.

BODY FOUND ISSAQUAH: Body found at popular Poo Poo Point trailhead in Issaquah.