Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

UNDATED (AP) — Right-wing extremism has previously mostly played out in isolated pockets of America or in smaller cities. In contrast, the deadly attack by rioters on the U.S. Capitol targeted the very heart of government. It brought together members of disparate groups, creating the opportunity for extremists to establish links with each other. Experts say that potentially sets the stage for more violent actions. But Donald Trump is no longer president and has faded as a presence for extremists to coalesce around. And some are angry that Trump disassociated himself from the Capitol attack he stoked.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington and Oregon are now confirming additional cases of the more contagious variant of COVID-19 in the Pacific Northwest. The Washington Department of Health announced Saturday that the B.1.1.7 variant, which first emerged in the United Kingdom last September, has been confirmed by DNA sequencing in two cases in Snohomish County. Those are the first confirmed cases in Washington. The Oregon Health Authority confirmed a second case, in someone from Yamhill County, a week after the first case was detected in Multnomah County. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no conclusive evidence that it’s more severe than other strains of the virus.

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Biologists say a grizzly bear in western Wyoming has been confirmed as the oldest on record in the Yellowstone region. Grizzly bear 168 was captured last summer after it preyed on cattle in the Upper Green River Basin. The Jackson Hole Hole News & Guide reports the male had just a few teeth left and weighed 170 pounds, just a fraction of his previous 450 pounds. The bear had been caught a few times before and records show he was 34 years old. Wildlife officials euthanized the old bear because of his poor health.

HELENA, Montana (AP) — Montana lawmakers have drafted bills that would allow more ways to kill gray wolves. The measures include proposals to expand wolf harvest seasons, reclassify the animals so they could be killed year-round and legalize the use of snares for trapping. Backers of the changes include Republican lawmakers from Thompson Falls who raised concerns about elk moving from public to private lands under pressure from wolves. Montana’s current estimated wolf population is about 850 animals statewide with the highest densities in the northwest. Wolves are designated by the state as a species in need of management. Hunting them requires a license and trapping requires special training.