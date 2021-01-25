Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Protesters have set a large fire, damaged buildings and marched with signs in response to a police car driving through a crowd in Tacoma, Washington. The demonstrators gathered Sunday evening near the intersection where at least two people were hurt on Saturday. Police say the officer had responded to a call about street racers when people in the crowd began hitting the police vehicle. Video widely shared online shows the car plowing through the crowd of pedestrians, hitting at least one person. Police say the officer has been placed on administrative leave. Protesters told news outlets Sunday that they want the officer to be fired.

UNDATED (AP) — Police departments across the country are reviewing the behavior of dozens of officers who were in Washington on the day of the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol. An Associated Press review finds at least 31 officers are being scrutinized or face criminal charges tied to the Jan. 6 events in the nation’s capital. Most haven’t been publicly identified and only a few have been charged. Experts say it’s up to police chiefs to strike a balance between maintaining their officers’ First Amendment rights and dealing with community mistrust of those officers who were on the scene in Washington.

UNDATED (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters have recovered the body of an Oregon woman whose vehicle was swept away in a deep mudslide during a winter storm last week. Jennifer Camus Moore, a registered nurse from Warrendale, Oregon, was driving in the Columbia River Gorge early Wednesday when her SUV was buried under about 15 feet of mud, rock and trees. Crews used front loaders, dump trucks and other heavy equipment to clear the edges of the debris field as they tried to find her in the wet, unstable mud. A private contractor helped verify the location of her vehicle on Saturday morning by using a high-powered metal detector.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington and Oregon are now confirming additional cases of the more contagious variant of COVID-19 in the Pacific Northwest. The Washington Department of Health announced Saturday that the B.1.1.7 variant, which first emerged in the United Kingdom last September, has been confirmed by DNA sequencing in two cases in Snohomish County. Those are the first confirmed cases in Washington. The Oregon Health Authority confirmed a second case, in someone from Yamhill County, a week after the first case was detected in Multnomah County. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no conclusive evidence that it’s more severe than other strains of the virus.